SMART AGRICULTURE SOLUTION MARKET 2020: GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES, DEMAND, SIZE, SHARE, INNOVATION, TOP COMPANIES (DIRT ROAD, ITERIS, CROPMETRICS LLC, AGRIBOTIX LLC, AGRISIGHT, SEMIOSBIO, GRANULAR, TRIMBLE NAVIGATION, SITE-SPECIFIC, AGJUNCTION LLC ETC.)

Smart Agriculture Solution Market Research Report 2020 presents a detailed analysis of industry size, share, growth, trends, demand and forecast 2026. The report also provides information regarding business opportunities, development trends, future roadmap and top manufacture history it will help your good decision making.

In 2019, the global Smart Agriculture Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of during 2020-2026.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Agriculture Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouses

Others

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Dirt Road Data, Inc.

• Iteris, Inc.

• CropMetrics LLC

• Agribotix LLC

• AgriSight, Inc.

• SemiosBio Technologies Inc.

• Granular, Inc.

• Trimble Navigation Ltd.

• Site-Specific Technology Development Group, Inc.

• AgJunction LLC

• …

Global Smart Agriculture Solution Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Agriculture Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Agriculture Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

