DIGITAL LOGISTIC MARKET 2020: TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS (ADVANTECH CORPORTION, DIGILOGISTICS, HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES, IBM CORPORATION, JDA SOFTWARE, ORACLE ETC.) & FORECAST TO 2026

Digital Logistic Industry 2020 Global Market research report provides a detailed analysis of market growth factors, industry share, regional trends, size and Forecast till 2026. This report also studies the industry status, competition landscape, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, sales channels and distributor’s information.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Digital Logistic manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Digital Logistic industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Digital Logistic Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Digital Logistic as well as some small players. At least 15 companies are included:

* ADVANTECH CORPORTION

* DIGILOGISTICS

* HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES

* IBM CORPORATION

* JDA SOFTWARE

* ORACLE

Global Digital Logistic Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Digital Logistic Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Digital Logistic by Region

8.2 Import of Digital Logistic by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Digital Logistic in North America (2013-2018)

9.1 Digital Logistic Supply

9.2 Digital Logistic Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Digital Logistic in South America (2013-2018)

10.1 Digital Logistic Supply

10.2 Digital Logistic Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Digital Logistic in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

11.1 Digital Logistic Supply

11.2 Digital Logistic Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia

Chapter 12 Historical and Current Digital Logistic in Europe (2013-2018)

12.1 Digital Logistic Supply

12.2 Digital Logistic Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia

Chapter 13 Historical and Current Digital Logistic in MEA (2013-2018)

13.1 Digital Logistic Supply

13.2 Digital Logistic Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Iran

13.5.3 Israel

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 GCC

13.5.6 Turkey

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Digital Logistic (2013-2018)

14.1 Digital Logistic Supply

14.2 Digital Logistic Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Digital Logistic Forecast (2019-2023)

15.1 Digital Logistic Supply Forecast

15.2 Digital Logistic Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 ADVANTECH CORPORTION

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Digital Logistic Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of ADVANTECH CORPORTION

16.1.4 ADVANTECH CORPORTION Digital Logistic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 DIGILOGISTICS

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Digital Logistic Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of DIGILOGISTICS

16.2.4 DIGILOGISTICS Digital Logistic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Digital Logistic Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES

16.3.4 HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES Digital Logistic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 IBM CORPORATION

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Digital Logistic Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of IBM CORPORATION

16.4.4 IBM CORPORATION Digital Logistic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 JDA SOFTWARE

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Digital Logistic Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of JDA SOFTWARE

16.5.4 JDA SOFTWARE Digital Logistic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 ORACLE

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Digital Logistic Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of ORACLE

16.6.4 ORACLE Digital Logistic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Digital Logistic Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO

16.7.4 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO Digital Logistic Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

