M-COMMERCE INDUSTRY 2020-2026: KEY COMPANIES ANALYSIS WITH MARKET OPPORTUNITIES | AMAZON, ERICSSON, FLIPKART, GEMALTO, GOOGLE, IBM, IRCTC, MASTERCARD, MOPAY ETC.

M-Commerce Industry 2020 Global Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. The M-Commerce Market report offers noteworthy data regarding industry’s growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations and macroeconomic analysis.

The M commerce market is segmented on the basis of payment mode, user, transaction and geography. The payment mode segment is segmented into Direct Carrier Billing, Near Field Communication (NFC), Premium Sms and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP).

The growing dispersion rate of smart devices, increasing conjunction between offline & online activities is rising the growth in the global M commerce market. Various key players are indulging in various r&d activity to develop M commerce to enhance efficiency which backing up in capturingthe market potential available in the developing economies.

Various key players of M commerce are exposing the strategic initiatives to maintain position in the global M commerce market. The increasing mobility across the globe is one of the major factor which is increasing the demand for M commerce in the global market. The growing demand for the smart devices in the world and rising concerns for the digitalization and availability of everything at your figure tips is creating huge growth prospectus in the global M commerce market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Amazon

• Ericsson

• Flipkart

• Gemalto

• Google

• IBM

• Irctc

• Mastercard

• Mopay

• …

Global M-Commerce Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

M Billing

M Retailing

M Ticketing/Booking

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail M-Commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Hospitality and Tourism

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Airline

Others

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 M-Commerce Market Overview

2 Global M-Commerce Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global M-Commerce Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global M-Commerce Consumption by Regions

5 Global M-Commerce Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global M-Commerce Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in M-Commerce Business

8 M-Commerce Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global M-Commerce Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

