Driveline Market 2020 Grow at CAGR 17.21 by Type (Series, Parallel, Power split), Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles (HEV), Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)) & Region – Key Manufacturers and Forecast 2026

Driveline Market 2020 Industry report provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by this market currently and in the coming years, which helps industry participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this industry over a longer period of time. This report is insights of the data that translate into a gist of this industry.

The global driveline market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million/billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.21% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of global driveline market includes by Type (Series, Parallel, Power split), by Vehicle Type (Hybrid Vehicles (HEV), Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Automotive driveline or drivetrain consists of the parts of the powertrain excluding the engine. It is the portion of a vehicle, after the prime mover, which changes depending on whether a vehicle is front-wheel, rear-wheel, or four-wheel drive, or less-common six-wheel or eight-wheel drive.

Increasing trend of parallel hybrid architecture over other driveline architectures, adoption of advanced technologies such as e-axle and e-cvt in electric vehicles, are some of main driving factors for market growth. However, difficulty in maintaining optimum power to weight ratio remains restrain for the market growth.

The key players profiled in the market include:

*GKN

*Schaeffler

*ZF

*Robert Bosch

*Borgwarner

*Hitachi

*Continental

*Delphi

*Denso

*Valeo

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Driveline Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Driveline equipment and other related technologies

Based on type, the market is split into:

* Series

* Parallel

*Power split

Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into:

* Hybrid Vehicles (HEV)

* Plug-In Electric Hybrid (PHEV)

* Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

