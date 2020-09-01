The Global Rewards Management Market is driven by increasing demand for applications such as Technology Consultants and Communication Services in regions such as North America and Europe.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends within the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of every major segment over the forecast period.

The operational drivers for this market include the frequent shift of end user, increasing in new mobile technologies like connecting to the market with various types of apps, increased organizational focus on customer segmentation for effective rewards management programs and an increasing number of card holders.

Low awareness about benefits of reward programs is the potential challenges which would offset the growth trend.

Increased sophistication of online reward management solutions is expected to create an opportunity in the market.

Asia Pacific market for Rewards Management is expected to display significant growth over the forecast period. Lifestyle upgrades leading to increased indulgence in outdoor living and an increasing number of consumers in urban areas opting for gardening as a leisure activity are key factors behind the growth of this regional market.

Key players covered in the report:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Aimia Inc.

Comarch

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

Epsilon

ICF International, Inc.

Kobie Marketing, Inc.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Application, and TECHNOLOGY Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

o Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies