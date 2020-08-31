Irrigation Controllers Market: Industry Outlook, Emerging Trends, Astonishing Growth, Growth Insight and Future Forecast to 2028

Research Nester released a report titled “Irrigation Controllers Market:Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the irrigation controllers market in terms of market segmentation by product, by type, by application, by irrigation and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Irrigation controllers are the devices that are remotely operable and sensor equipped to provide an effective solution to deliver water to the roots of the plants. Owing to its wide range of products and various applications and added advantages to farmers, the global irrigation controllers market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Based on product, the market is segmented into basic controllers, smart controllers and tap timers, out of which, the highest share in the market is estimated to be held by smart controllers.

This can be attributed to its remote operability, monitoring sensor systems and growing adoption towards technology in farming. The market is further segmented by application into irrigation and non-irrigation purposes. Among these segments, the irrigation segment was the largest revenue generating segment in 2019 owing to the need for effective irrigation solutions to improve the productivity and to tackle the problem of declining water table levels globally. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Geographically, the global irrigation controllers market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in North America is predicted to hold the leading share on account of presence of leading market players in the region which manufacture and market these controllers. Additionally, the need for improving agricultural productivity and government implemented awareness programs in countries like India and China are factors anticipated to drive the market growth in Asia-pacific region.

Declining Water Table Levels to Boost the Market Growth

The demand for irrigation controllers is high owing to the demand for higher levels of productivity in agriculture to tackle food shortages globally which are caused by the pandemic and natural calamities. Such factors are anticipated to significantly drive the market growth. However, high costs attributed to installation of irrigation controllers by debt-ridden farmers is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global irrigation controllers market which includes company profiling of Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC., Lindsay Corporation, Delta-T Devices Ltd, RainMachine – Green Electronics LLC, Jain Irrigation, Inc. and Banyan Water, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global irrigation controllers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

