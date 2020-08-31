Natural Surfactants Market: Growth Insight, Rising Demand, Share and Healthy CAGR in the Upcoming Forecast 2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Natural Surfactants Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global natural surfactants market in terms of market segmentation by product type, application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global natural surfactants market is segmented by product type into anionic, cationic, nonionic and amphoteric, out of which, the nonionic segment is anticipated to register the highest market share on account of the growing trade of non-ionic organic surface-active agents around the globe, increasing utilization of nonionic natural surfactants in detergents, solubilizers, emulsifiers and wetting agents amongst others, along with the several benefits of nonionic natural surfactants over the other product types, such as it does not undergo ionization when dissolved in water, are stable and do not easily get affected by strong electrolytes, and further are highly compatible with other natural surfactant product types. In the statistics by the International Trade Centre, the exports of non-ionic organic surface-active agents globally peaked to USD 5286988 thousands in the year 2018 from USD 4510957 thousands in the year 2015.

The global natural surfactants market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2028. Increasing demand for surfactants from several end user industries and the growing advancements in chemical science are some of the factors anticipated to promote the growth of the global natural surfactants market. In the statistics by the United Nations Environment Programme, in the year 2017, the size of the global chemical industry exceeded USD 5 trillion. Further, it is anticipated that the global chemical industry would double by the end of 2030. The statistics further states the need to minimize the adverse impacts of chemicals, which has been estimated to be the high tens of USD annually. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Regionally, the global natural surfactants market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, the market in Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of the growing end-user industries, such as oilfield chemicals, personal care and detergents amongst others. On the other hand, factors such as the growing demand for natural surfactants in the agriculture industry in the nations such as China and India, which are known to have a strong agricultural base, are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Growing Concerns for the Environment

In the statistics by the World Bank, around the world municipal solid waste of 2.01 billion tonnes is generated annually. It is further anticipated that global waste would grow to 3.40 billion tonnes by the year 2050.

The statistics portray the growing concern for the generation of solid wastes around the world. Government of nations worldwide, along with several environmental agencies and research institutes are taking actions that can help reduce environmental pollution and help for an efficient waste management system. With the advancements in chemical sciences, several chemical compounds have been developed that can be produced from the wastes, such as natural surfactants.

Natural surfactants are produced by fermentation processes by using microorganisms that are fed with wastes. As a result, manufacturers in the chemical industry are increasingly switching to the production of such chemical compounds which can help to contribute to lesser environmental pollution, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global natural surfactants market.

However, as the yield through the fermentation process is very slow, hence the cost of production goes up, affecting the end product cost, which is anticipated to limit the growth of the global natural surfactants market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global natural surfactants market, which includes company profiling of Kao Corporation (TYO: 4452), Croda International Plc (LON: CRDA), Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS: AKZA), BASF SE (ETR: BAS), The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC (NYSE: HUN), Clariant Ltd. (SWX: CLN), Stepan Company (NYSE: SCL) and India Glycols Limited (NSE: INDIAGLYCO).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global natural surfactants market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

