Nutrigenomics Market Competitive Analysis BASF SE, Unilever, Genova Diagnostics, Nutrigenomix, Metagenics, Inc

Global Nutrigenomics Market By Product (Reagents & Kits, Services), Technique (Saliva, Buccal Swab, Blood, Others), Application (Obesity, CVD, Diabetes, Anti-Aging, Cancer Research), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 The global nutrigenomics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.27 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising rate of obesity and associated diseases with the same group of population.

Click here! For Updated Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-nutrigenomics-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nutrigenomics market are Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BASF SE; Unilever; Genova Diagnostics; Nutrigenomix; Metagenics, Inc.; Cell-Logic; GX Sciences, Inc.; CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE; Xcode Life; The Gene Box; Orig3n; Geneus Health, LLC; NutriProCan; Seven Oaks General Hospital,part of Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Prenetics Limited, among others.

Market Definition:

Nutrigenomics is a field of life-science which involves testing the DNA and gene samples of individuals so that they can be provided with specially required nutrients, diet and healthcare services. This involves organizing the data based on different needs of genes tested on, and providing patients with specialized nutritional needs according to their metabolism.

Market Drivers

Focus on advancements in the market resulting in technological advancements of proteomics, metabolomics, computation biology, genomics and bioinformatics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of research & developments to prevent cases of cancer globally acts as a market driver

Growing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in need for personalized nutrition intake will also boost the market growth

Growth in the application areas of the technology uplifts the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Requirement of large capital and resources for the implementation of this method; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of skilled professionals and physicians to utilize this technology and their results will hamper the market growth

Concerns regarding ethical nature of this technology also acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Nutrigenomics Market

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Services

By Technique

Saliva

Buccal Swab

Blood

Others

By Application

Obesity

Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD)

Diabetes

Anti-Aging

Cancer Research

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, Prenetics Limited announced that they had acquired DNAFit for approximately USD 10 million. This acquisition is a strategic step for the company as they look to provide consumer-based genomic servicing and testing capabilities, as they will look to provide consumers with specially designed diets, nutrition and fitness plans

In April 2017, Genomix Nutrition announced that they had acquired Advanced Genomic’s nutrigenomic lab situated in San Antonio, Texas, United States. This acquisition will enable Genomix to provide in-house testing in a more efficient way. With the growing base of consumers and end-users, the need for better testing service is required which will be accomplished with this acquisition

Competitive Analysis:

Global nutrigenomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutrigenomics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global nutrigenomics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Download table of Contents with Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-nutrigenomics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]