The IoT in Utilities Market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for IoT in utilities on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the IoT in utilities market.

The use of IoT in grid technology is accelerating the integration of renewable energy resources, such as solar, wind, and hydroelectricity into the electrical grid and further in the gas and water utility segment across the world. Factors, such as the rising trend of deregulating the utility industry, and need for operational efficiency and control are expected to increase the growth of the market. The lack of standards for interconnectivity and interoperability can restrain the growth of the market.

The application of IoT in utilities will improve efficiency, generate revenue, and conserve enterprise resources. IoT sensors can optimize energy and water generation and distribution to help utility providers keep up with the increasing demand of utilities, such as water, gas, and electricity from consumers.

Objectives of this Report:

o To estimate the market size for IoT in utilities market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in IoT in utilities market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the IoT in utilities market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of IoT in utilities market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Historic back-drop for IoT in utilities market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the IoT in utilities market have been identified with potential gravity. Major regions covered in the study include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World.

North America accounts for the highest market share in the IoT in utilities market. The region has always been at the forefront of smart grid technology adoption and a large share of the major utilities in the region are either fully deployed or in the implementation or planning stages of full-scale rollouts. In the coming years, continued growth in North America is expected to be largely driven by large investor-owned utilities across the US markets, which are yet to roll out smart meters for their customers. Moreover, large number of small cooperative and municipal utilities are expected to play a central role for growth penetration.

Major Companies:

IBM, Oracle, Verizon, Cisco, Vodafone, Telit, Landis Gyr, Itron, Schneider Electric, Huawei, Trimble, Aclara, Trilliant, Energyworx, HCL, Altair, Actility, Waviot, Rayven, Saviant Consulting, ABB, Siemens, Honeywell, GE

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Platform

o Services

o Solutions

By Solution:

o Asset Monitoring Management

o CIS & Billing System

o Safety & Security

o Supervisiory Control & Data Acquisition (SCADA)

o Workforce Management, Network Management

By Service:

o Consulting

o Integration & Deployment

o Support & Maintenance

By Application:

o Electricity Grid Management Water & Wastewater Management

o Utility Gas Management

