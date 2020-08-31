Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-61739?utm_source=SSK/RN

The three main forms of food grade lubricants are H1, H2, and H3 soluble oils. H1 lubricants are approved in food processing environments for occasional contact with food. Such lubricants are used as protective films against corrosion to seal tank closures and as lubricants for parts of machinery in cases where the part of the system is potentially exposed to heat. H2 lubricants are used where the lubricant or the lubricating component can not come into contact with food. H3 soluble oils are placed on chains, conveyor belts, and related corrosion control devices.

Special grades include HT1, which are lubricants used as heat transfer fluids in areas of possibilities for food touch. The recently launched food grade lubricants have made major efficiency enhancements. Things provide superior wear safety and improved oxidative and thermal stability.

The food grade lubricants market has been segmented by type (mineral oil, synthetic oil, bio-based oil), by application (food industry, beverages industry, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics industry).

Main Target Audience:

o Food grade lubricants producers and suppliers

o Government and other regulatory bodies

o Research institutes and organizations

o Market analysis and advisory companies

The study is helpful in addressing many important questions specific to industry players such as distributors and partners, end consumers, etc.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. FUCHS

2. TOTAL

3. British Petroleum

4. Exxon Mobil

5. Petro-Canada

6. Jax Inc.

7. SKF

8. ITW

9. Kluber

10. Anderol

11. Lubriplate

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Bio-based Oil

By Application:

Food Industry

Beverages Industry

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics Industry

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by Type

North America, by Application

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by Type

Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Type

Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Type

Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by Type

Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by Type

Rest of the World, by Application

