The artificial intelligence has been very beneficial to the construction industry, especially in pre-construction phases, like planning and designing, enabling advanced capabilities for building information modeling and generative design. Planning and design phase is one of the most crucial phases in any construction project. A lot of soft costs are associated with research, architecture, and design, as making any changes in the construction phase would lead to budgetary constraints. According to AMA, the Global AI in Construction market is expected to see growth rate of 34.1%.

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global AI in Construction Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI in Construction market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), SAP (Germany), Alice Technologies (United States), eSUB (United States), Smartvid.io (United States), Aurora Computer Services(England), Autodesk (United States) and Building System Planning (United States).

Market Trend

The Growing Need for More Safety Measures at Construction Sites

Rising Requirement to Reduce Production Costs

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for AI-based Platforms and Solutions and Adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT

Construction Labor Shortage

Opportunities

Increasing Construction Activities Due to Smart City Initiatives

Growing Need for Intelligent Business Process

Restraints

Low Levels of Penetration

Scarcity of Skilled Employees and Workers

Challenges

Monitoring the Highly Unstructured Jobsite Environments

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global AI in Construction Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global AI in Construction Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the AI in Construction Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: AI in Construction Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global AI in Construction Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: AI in Construction Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global AI in Construction Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global AI in Construction Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Project management, Field management, Risk management, Schedule management, Supply chain management, Others), Organization Size (Residential, Institutional commercials, Heavy construction, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Technology (Machine learning and deep learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP)), Industry Type (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Stage (Pre-construction, Construction stage, Post-construction), Component (Solutions (Design and planning, Revenue estimation, Virtual assistant, Demand forecasting, Predictive maintenance, Others (root cause analysis and customer/buyer analysis)), Services (Integration and deployment, training and consulting, Support and maintenance)))

5.1 Global AI in Construction Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different AI in Construction Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global AI in Construction Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global AI in Construction Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global AI in Construction Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

