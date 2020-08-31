Carbon Nanotubes Market Report by Technology, Industry Share and Size Expansion to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market size is projected to reach USD 13.65 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing investment in development of sustainable solar cells will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT) and Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)), By Application (Plastics & Composites, Electrical & Electronics, Energy, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 4.56 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Numerous Large Scale Manufacturers to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is expected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The region is a hub for several large scale CNT manufacturers; a primary reason why it is likely to emerge leading. The focus on polymer manufacturing for integration in CNT by major companies will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. The use of polymer materials will allow improved electrical and thermal properties. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1278.7 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth driven by increasing efforts taken by government organizations towards solar cell manufacturing.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Arkema SA

Nanocyl SA

Nanoshell LLC

Carbon Solutions, Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis International

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Klean Commodities

Other Key Players

