Aerospace Composites Market Share, Globe Key Updates, Demand, Size and Industry Forecast to 2026

The global Aerospace Composites Market size is projected to reach USD 29.69 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.27% during the forecast period. Heavy reliance on carbon fiber composites for manufacturing aircraft components will be the key growth driver for this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Aramid, and Others), By Aircraft (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Fixed Wings, Business Aircrafts & General Aviation, Jet Engines, Helicopter and others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Carbon fiber composites replaced aluminium as the primary material for making airplanes a few decades ago as aluminium was proving economically infeasible for aircraft manufacturers. The switch to carbon fiber was based on the material’s lightweight properties as well as high durability and tensile strength.

To Get The Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19 on this Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/aerospace-composites-market-102680

List of the Key Companies Profiled in the Aerospace Composites Market Report are:

Unitech Aerospace

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Teijin Limited

Solvay S.A.

Owens Corning

VX Aerospace Corporation

SGL Carbon

Toray Advanced Composites

Hexcel Corporation

LMI Aerospace, Inc.



Quick Buy – Aerospace Composites Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102680

Regional Analysis

Major Advancements in Aerospace Manufacturing to Boost the Market in North America

North America is poised to dominate the aerospace composites market share during the forecast period on account of rapid advancements by the aerospace industry in the region. In 2019, the region led the market with a market size of USD 7.81 billion, with the main reason being the strong presence of some of the largest airline companies in the world such as Boeing and Airbus. In Europe, a well-established domestic aviation industry and robust military aircraft manufacturing are expected to propel the market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to offer promising prospects for market players due to rising demand for commercial low-cost carriers in the region and steadily climbing military expenditures of India and China, with growing focus on fighter jets.

Competitive Landscape

Deployment of Position Strengthening Mechanisms by Players to Intensify Competition

Key market players are adopting and implementing different strategies to entrench their position in this market. While some companies are acquiring smaller players to expand their global presence, other companies are collaborating with each other to diversify their offerings and widen their market reach.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/aerospace-composites-market-102680

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation declared its intention of acquiring a carbon fiber Prepreg manufacturer named ‘c-m-p GmbH’ based in Germany. The acquisition will allow Mitsubishi to broaden its global footprint and gain entry into the European market.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation declared its intention of acquiring a carbon fiber Prepreg manufacturer named ‘c-m-p GmbH’ based in Germany. The acquisition will allow Mitsubishi to broaden its global footprint and gain entry into the European market. March 2019: SGL Carbon and Solvay signed a Joint Development Agreement to develop and introduce novel, first-of-their-kind composites made from large-tow intermediate modulus (IM) carbon fiber. The materials are engineered to bring down operational costs and curb carbon emissions in modern commercial aircrafts.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

High Strength Steel Market Size Analysis to 2026

Bioplastics Market Size Analysis to 2026

Zeolite Market Size Analysis to 2026

Glycolic Acid Market Size Report 2020 – 2026