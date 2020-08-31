Solar Control Glass Market Global Updates, Size, Share Estimation to 2026

The global Solar Control Glass Market size is predicted to reach USD 10.68 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The rising utilization of solar control glass with Low E thermal insulation for optimal temperature will have a positive impact on the solar control glass market revenue during the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing technological advancement in automotive will create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. Besides, the surge in the construction industry and renovation of existing residential buildings will consequently boost the solar control glass market trends, mentioned in a report, titled “Solar Control Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, and Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 5.17 Billion in 2018.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Competitive Landscape:

Launch of New Virtual Reality App by AIS to Back Market

AIS, a leader and supplier of Glass for auto & architectural purposes in India announced that it has launched an app. The new Virtual Reality app will assist in choosing the right glass for your area from the comfort of your home. AIS World of Shades enables to select the apt glass solution for every architectural glass requirement. The launch of the trailblazing Virtual Reality app will promote the market share of solar control glass in the forthcoming years due to its visualization capabilities for any kind of space with different colors of solar control and heat-reflective glass range from AIS. Moreover, the Virtual Reality app also offers AIS Décor range of lacquered glass that is apt for a range of contemporary interior applications. In addition, the 360-degree mobile mode view provides a clearer picture of the space around to make a suitable choice for the need.

Furthermore, the increasing launch of innovative glass range by major companies and the rising technological advancement in solar control will enhance the global solar control glass market growth in the forthcoming years. For instance, Asahi India Glass Ltd announced to expand its existing portfolio in the architectural glass segment with the launch of a new shade range of glass under the name SunShield. The cutting-edge glass has the away to transform living spaces and elevate lifestyle with its advanced solar control technology while also enhancing the energy efficiency of residential and commercial space.

Moreover, the Royal Gold glass by AIS is accessible in various thickness options, and perfect for a wide range of architectural and aesthetic applications. Asahi India Glass Limited, COO (Architectural Glass), Sanjay Ganjoo, said in a statement, “AIS SunShield Royal Gold is specially designed to make exteriors look rich and vibrant. The new SunShield Royal Gold is the latest offering in its segment available for our customers. Gold is the color of success, luxury and triumph. Now, people can add a touch of these to their residential and commercial spaces with AIS SunShield Royal Gold.”





