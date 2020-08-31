COVID-19 Update: Automotive Closures Market Demand and Research Insights by 2030

Automotive Closures Market: Introduction

Automotive closures are a non-structural part of the vehicle that are hinged to the body frames, such as doors, to allow entry and exit from the vehicle. Automotive closures are a critical part of the vehicle, as they contribute to vehicle safety and add functional value. Automotive closures have witnessed a significant amount of development, in terms of design, weight, and features, for the last few years.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Closures Market

The global automotive closure market is primarily driven by an increase in sales of vehicle. Increased demand for commute among youth and middle income families has fueled the sales of new vehicles. Availability of zero down-payment and attractive EMI options and easy financing of subprime mortgages are boosting the ownership of vehicles, which in turn is driving the automotive closures market.

Adoption of fancy hull-winged doors, electric powered tailgates, and smart doors has increased the value of closures, which in turn is boosting the market in terms of value. Rise in sales of premium vehicles and increased demand for electric and connected features in vehicles is estimated to drive the automotive closures market.

Rising consumer preference for fuel-efficient vehicles and increasing stringency in emission norms are driving the development of low weight automotive closures. Composite materials and plastics are being used for tailgates. Doors & bonnets are increasingly being manufactured using aluminum alloys, which is expected to further boost the market in terms of value.

Challenges to Global Automotive Closures Market

Unlike most functional automotive components, automotive closures such as door, bonnet, and tailgates can be repaired for minor dent or damage. Consequently, demand for replacement in the aftermarket is largely subdued by repair work.

Passenger Vehicle to Hold Majority Share of Automotive Closures Market

The passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global market owing to its higher production volumes

Powered Segment to Gain Market Share

The automotive industry across the globe is witnessing a major shift from manual to electric. Remote operated and digitally operated tailgates, bonnet, doors, and roof are being extensively adopted even in entry level cars. The manual segment is expected to record a significant decline during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to lead Global Automotive Closures Market

Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global automotive closures market in 2019 with China, Japan, India and South Korea contributing to the high volume production of vehicles in the region

Europe and North America are developed markets; however, the COVI19 situation is likely to hamper vehicle sales until 2022. The automotive industry in Latin America & Middle East & Africa has been witnessing rapid expansion in last decade. Expansion of economies, increasing employment opportunities, and rising consumer affordability are projected to boost the automotive closures market in these regions during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Closures Market

A few of the key players operating in the global automotive closures market are:

Magna International, Inc.

Continental AG

Aisin Seiki. Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyota Motor Corporation

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

DENSO Corporation

BOROUGE

Global Automotive Closures Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Closures Market, by Type

Manual

Powered

Global Automotive Closures Market, by Product Type

Bonnet

Roof

Windows

Doors

Rear Hatch

Fuel Doors

Global Automotive Closures Market, by Component

Electronic Control Unit

Switch

Latch

Motor & Actuator

Relay

Global Automotive Closures Market, by Sales Channel