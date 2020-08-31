COVID-19 Update: Automotive Body Stamping Market Demand and Insights by 2030

Automotive Body Stamping Market: Introduction

The process of manufacturing body panels, such as door panels, hood cover, and roof panels, for the vehicle is known as body stamping. Adoption of automation in the automotive manufacturing industry has made the process really fast and all major manufacturers have adopted automation in their manufacturing units to optimize the cost of production and enhance revenues.

The automotive body stamping market is expanding at a consistent pace across the globe and is likely to maintain its expansion during the forecast period

Key Drivers of Automotive Body Stamping Market

Increase in investment for development of esthetically appealing body panels and preference among consumers for sharp-edged design of vehicles is anticipated to boost the body stamping market during the forecast period

Rising demand for vehicles in developing nations is boosting vehicle production, which is anticipated to drive the automotive body stamping market. Moreover, an increase in per capita income and spending capacity of society has been a key factor fueling the demand for vehicles in the Asia Pacific region.

Increasing competition among manufacturers in order to gain higher market share by offering better service and higher number of outlets is propelling the production of vehicles. Furthermore, demand for lightweight vehicle body parts is leading to the usage of lightweight materials such as aluminum, which in turn is propelling the market for automotive body stamping.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate global automotive body stamping market

In terms of region, the global automotive body stamping market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held a major share of the global automotive body stamping market owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturing hubs in the region such as China and India. Additionally, availability of raw materials and vehicle production units in the region make it highly suitable for preparation of stamped body parts in the region.

High focus on vehicle electrification coupled with the demand for lighter body parts across the globe is likely to drive the demand for aluminum body parts for vehicles, which provide adequate strength and low weight properties to the vehicle and contributes to achieve the target fuel economy.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Body Stamping Market

Several tier 1 and tier 2 players are operating in the automotive body stamping market. Majority of the market is organized; however a large number of tier 3 and small-scale manufacturers who provides stamping services to the major players also exist in the market. Key players operating in the automotive metal stamping market are:

AB Volvo

American Hydroformers Inc.

ZHEJIANG JINAOLAN MACHINE TOOL CO., LTD.

Toyota Motor Corporation

BMW AG

Daimler AG

TATA Motors

Hyundai Motor Corporation

General Motors Company

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Isuzu Motors Ltd.,

QMC-EMI

Thyssenkrupp System Engineering GmbH

Clow Stamping Company

Global Automotive Body Stamping Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Body Stamping Market, by Material

Aluminum

Carbon Steel

Global Automotive Body Stamping Market, by Vehicle