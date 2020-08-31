COVID-19 Update: Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform Market Demand & Insights by 2030

Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform Market: Introduction

Autonomous vehicle data platform is a cloud-based and/or premise-based collection of data maintained and used by OEMs & service providers. Autonomous vehicle data platform is critical to maintain safety and legal requirements. Vehicle data is collected from various sensors, cameras, radar, and LiDAR stored and interpreted to identify surroundings and road paths to be able to drive independently. It is convenient to maintain a data pool that is accessible by multiple end-users since a massive amount of data is to be collected and maintained and used by OEMs, car service providers, and insurance companies.

Key Drivers of Global Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform Market

Compliance toward emission standards and increased demand for comfortable ride among consumers are driving the demand for autonomous vehicles and subsequently, boosting the autonomous vehicle data platform market. Automakers and technology companies worldwide are investing heavily in autonomous vehicles. The advent of digital and connected mobility services and changing consumer preferences to ride rather than drive are projected to boost the demand for autonomous vehicles and in turn propel the autonomous vehicle data platform market.

Increased participation of players across the value chain, such as connected service provider, insurance companies, maintenance & diagnostic service, is driving the demand to maintain and establish a vehicle data platform that can be exclusively used to provide various services and also help in autonomous driving.

OEM segment to hold dominating market share in Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform market

OEMs/Automakers have exclusive access & control over car data as they manufacture and design vehicles. Moreover, retrofitting the software is expensive and compromise the working of a car. Entry of service providers such as insurance and ride-sharing companies has prompted OEMs to develop a Central Data Server Platform (CDSP) that helps to share data with a third-party under a contract; however, it is a highly secured network.

Europe & North America to lead the global Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform market

North America and Europe are expected to hold a leading share of the global autonomous vehicle data platform market during the forecast period owing to high investments of leading automakers in these regions. Ride-sharing companies and technology startups are making significant efforts to develop the autonomous vehicle data platform to effectively roll out autonomous vehicles.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly due to rapid development of autonomous and shared mobility in China. Number of trial projects such as of Didi Chuxing are underway. Such similar pilot projects by automaker and ride sharing companies are being rapidly undertaken in China which is anticipated to boost the autonomous vehicle data platform market in China

Key Players Operating in Global Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform Market

The global autonomous vehicle data platform market has presence of a large number of players. A few of the key players operating in the global autonomous vehicle data platform market are:

Daimler AG

Volkswagen AG

General Motors Company

Waymo

Toyota Motor Corporation

Otonomo

AutoMat

AMO Labs

Microsoft Corporation

Uber Technologies Inc.

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co., Ltd. (Didi Chuxing)

Global Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform Market: Research Scope

Global Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform Market, by End-Use

Fleet Management Service

Advertising

Remote Diagnostics

Traffic Data

Others

Global Autonomous Vehicle Data Platform Market, by Participants