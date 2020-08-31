COVID-19 Update: Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market Demand and Insights by 2030

Automotive Air Intake Silencer: Introduction

Automotive air intake silencer is designed to increase vehicle efficiency and enhance vehicle performance. Introduction of air during the combustion process helps improve the engine efficiency and also enhance efficiency of the fuel. This is likely to propel the automotive air intake silencer market across the globe.

An air intake silencer helps reduce the exhaust noise emitting from the vehicle, which is anticipated to boost the automotive air intake silencer market across the globe. Enactment of stringent emission norms across the globe to reduce pollution is estimated to propel the automotive air intake silencer market across the globe.

Key Drivers of Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market

Rise in demand for high performance vehicles is offering opportunities to improve vehicle engine efficiency. Rise in disposable income and reduction in tax rates on passenger and commercial vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic are prompting consumers to own vehicles. Rise in consumer preference for high-power engines and fuel-efficient vehicles is estimated to boost the automotive air intake silencer market across the globe.

Rise in government initiatives for the reduction of vehicle emission across North America and Europe is projected to fuel the use of air intake silencer in vehicles across these regions, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive air intake silencer market in these regions. Major original equipment manufacturers are introducing lightweight vehicles to increase vehicle fuel-efficiency and are also trying to reduce the exhaust noise coming from the vehicles, which further propels the global automotive air intake silencer market.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market, Request for a Sample

Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market

Europe is projected to account for a significant share of the global automotive air intake silencer market due to stringent rules and regulations regarding vehicle emission norms enacted across the region. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers who have major facilities that undertake research & development regarding the air intake silencers, which is likely to propel the automotive air intake silencer market across the globe.

Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to account a significant share of the global automotive air intake silencer market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles across Asia Pacific is likely to drive the automotive air intake silencer market in the region.

Key Players Operating in Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market

The global automotive air intake silencer market is expanding consistently, as a large number of players operate in the market. A few of the key players operating in the automotive air intake silencer market are:

CK Holdings Co. Ltd

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Magneti Marelli SpA

Fiat Chrysler Automobile N.V.

Katcon

Bosal

Industrial & Marine Silencer Ltd

AXCES BV

MANN+HUMMEL

Exair Corporation

Porex

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Global Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market, by Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Global Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Air Intake Silencer Market, by Sales Channel