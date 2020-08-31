COVID-19 Impact on Wall Covering Market

Wall covering are designed to protect the wall surfaces from accidental marks or scratches. These covering further help neutralizing the interior of the building while customizing the interiors. These benefits are fueling the growth of global wall packaging market. The growth of the market is also driven by factors such as growing demand of wall covering materials in both industrial and residential sectors.

Also, growth in disposable income of people in various countries is propelling the growth of global wall covering market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, growing initiatives to revamp ancient buildings in many regions across the globe is also one of the major factors that is influencing the growth of global wall covering market in coming years.

A recent report by Transparency Market Research provides an in-depth analysis of global wall covering market for the forecast of 2019 to 2027. The repost sheds light on various facets such as key opportunities, major players, and competitive scenario of the global wall covering market for the estimated duration.

Global Wall Covering Market: Notable Developments

The global wall covering market is highly fragmented and has an intense competitive landscape. Moreover, influx of various new entrants is also intensifying the competition in the market. Though global wall covering market has various players, it is dominated by few prominent ones. These players are adopting strategies such as acquisition of various start-ups and multiple medium scale businesses. This strategy is allowing the players to expand their production capacity and penetrate various regional markets. On the other hands, the new players are looking forwards to strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships in order to have a sustainable future in global wall covering market.

In June 2017, Brewster Home Fashions acquired assets of Fetco Home Décor Inc. The move allowed the company to expand its product portfolio of home décor solutions. Owing to this, Brewster was also able to expand its resourced bank and establish a dominating presence in the market.

Some of the prominent players of global wall covering market are Dal-Tile Corporation, Crossville Inc., Emilceramica S.p.A, Marazzi Group, Johnson Tiles, Blue Mountain, Brewster Home Fashions, F. Schumacher & Company, and Marazzi Group.

Global Wall Covering Market: Key Drivers

The growth of the global wall covering market is majorly driven by the surge in the real estate industry these days. The growing demand for premium real estate is influencing the growth of global wall covering market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The surge in the residential construction is also one the prominent reasons that is promoting the growth of global wall covering market in coming years.

Moreover, growth in disposable income of people in various regions across the globe is also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Also, various initiatives to protect various ancient monuments and building across the globe is propelling the growth of global wall covering market in the forecast of 2019 to 2027.

Furthermore, growing demand for high-density apartments and trend to customize the interior according to the choice of the owner/tenant of the apartment is also fueling the growth of global wall covering market in coming years.

Global Wall Covering Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to exhibit maximum potential in global wall covering market. The growth of the market is attributed to rising demand for quality apartments and various developments in construction industry. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to follow Europe in terms of growth of global wall covering market in the forecast of 2019 to 2027.