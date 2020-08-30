Advertising Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|WPP, Omnicom Group, Dentsu Inc.

“

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Advertising Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Advertising market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Advertising market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Advertising market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Advertising market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Advertising market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Are you looking for thorough analysis of the competition in the global Advertising market? Well, this report offers just the right analysis you are looking for. In the competitive analysis section, the report throws light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of top players. The report provides enough information and data to help readers to gain sound understanding of the vendor landscape.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Advertising Market Research Report: , WPP, Omnicom Group, Dentsu Inc., PublicisGroupe, IPG, Havas SA, Focus Media Group, AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd., Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd., Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd., SiMei Media, Yinlimedia, Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd., Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd., Dahe Group, China Television Media, Spearhead Integrated Marketing, Communication Group, Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd., Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd. Advertising

Global Advertising Market by Type: , TV Advertising, Newspaper & Magazine Advertising, Outdoors Advertising, Radio Advertising, Internet Advertising, Others Advertising

By Application, Food & Beverage Industry, Vehicles Industry, Health and Medical Industry, Commercial and Personal Services, Consumer Goods, Others

The researchers authoring this report have segmented the global Advertising market according to type of product and application. Each segment included in the report is analyzed based on various factors such as market share, CAGR, market size, demand, and future growth potential. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on key growth areas of the global Advertising market. The analysts have also focused on regional analysis of the global Advertising market. Here, growth opportunities in key regions and countries have been explored by the analysts.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Advertising market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Advertising market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Advertising market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Advertising market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Advertising market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Advertising market?

Table Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Advertising Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 TV Advertising

1.4.3 Newspaper & Magazine Advertising

1.4.4 Outdoors Advertising

1.4.5 Radio Advertising

1.4.6 Internet Advertising

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Advertising Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Food & Beverage Industry

1.5.3 Vehicles Industry

1.5.4 Health and Medical Industry

1.5.5 Commercial and Personal Services

1.5.6 Consumer Goods

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Advertising Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Advertising Industry

1.6.1.1 Advertising Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Advertising Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Advertising Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Advertising Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Advertising Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Advertising Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Advertising Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Advertising Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Advertising Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Advertising Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Advertising Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Advertising Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Advertising Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Advertising Revenue in 2019

3.3 Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Advertising Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Advertising Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Advertising Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Advertising Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Advertising Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Advertising Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Advertising Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Advertising Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Advertising Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Advertising Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Advertising Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Advertising Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Advertising Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 WPP

13.1.1 WPP Company Details

13.1.2 WPP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 WPP Advertising Introduction

13.1.4 WPP Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 WPP Recent Development

13.2 Omnicom Group

13.2.1 Omnicom Group Company Details

13.2.2 Omnicom Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Omnicom Group Advertising Introduction

13.2.4 Omnicom Group Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Omnicom Group Recent Development

13.3 Dentsu Inc.

13.3.1 Dentsu Inc. Company Details

13.3.2 Dentsu Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Dentsu Inc. Advertising Introduction

13.3.4 Dentsu Inc. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Dentsu Inc. Recent Development

13.4 PublicisGroupe

13.4.1 PublicisGroupe Company Details

13.4.2 PublicisGroupe Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 PublicisGroupe Advertising Introduction

13.4.4 PublicisGroupe Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 PublicisGroupe Recent Development

13.5 IPG

13.5.1 IPG Company Details

13.5.2 IPG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 IPG Advertising Introduction

13.5.4 IPG Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 IPG Recent Development

13.6 Havas SA

13.6.1 Havas SA Company Details

13.6.2 Havas SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Havas SA Advertising Introduction

13.6.4 Havas SA Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Havas SA Recent Development

13.7 Focus Media Group

13.7.1 Focus Media Group Company Details

13.7.2 Focus Media Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Focus Media Group Advertising Introduction

13.7.4 Focus Media Group Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Focus Media Group Recent Development

13.8 AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd.

13.8.1 AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd. Company Details

13.8.2 AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd. Advertising Introduction

13.8.4 AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 AVIC Culture Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

13.9 Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd.

13.9.1 Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd. Company Details

13.9.2 Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd. Advertising Introduction

13.9.4 Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.10 Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd.

13.10.1 Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd. Company Details

13.10.2 Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd. Advertising Introduction

13.10.4 Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.11 SiMei Media

10.11.1 SiMei Media Company Details

10.11.2 SiMei Media Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 SiMei Media Advertising Introduction

10.11.4 SiMei Media Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 SiMei Media Recent Development

13.12 Yinlimedia

10.12.1 Yinlimedia Company Details

10.12.2 Yinlimedia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Yinlimedia Advertising Introduction

10.12.4 Yinlimedia Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Yinlimedia Recent Development

13.13 Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd. Company Details

10.13.2 Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd. Advertising Introduction

10.13.4 Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Hunan TV and Broadcast Intermediary Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.14 Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd.

10.14.1 Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd. Company Details

10.14.2 Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd. Advertising Introduction

10.14.4 Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.15 Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd.

10.15.1 Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd. Company Details

10.15.2 Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd. Advertising Introduction

10.15.4 Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Beijing Bashi Media Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.16 Dahe Group

10.16.1 Dahe Group Company Details

10.16.2 Dahe Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Dahe Group Advertising Introduction

10.16.4 Dahe Group Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Dahe Group Recent Development

13.17 China Television Media

10.17.1 China Television Media Company Details

10.17.2 China Television Media Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 China Television Media Advertising Introduction

10.17.4 China Television Media Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 China Television Media Recent Development

13.18 Spearhead Integrated Marketing

10.18.1 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Company Details

10.18.2 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Advertising Introduction

10.18.4 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Recent Development

13.19 Communication Group

10.19.1 Communication Group Company Details

10.19.2 Communication Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Communication Group Advertising Introduction

10.19.4 Communication Group Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Communication Group Recent Development

13.20 Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd.

10.20.1 Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd. Company Details

10.20.2 Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd. Advertising Introduction

10.20.4 Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Shanghai Xinhua Media Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13.21 Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd.

10.21.1 Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd. Company Details

10.21.2 Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd. Advertising Introduction

10.21.4 Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd. Revenue in Advertising Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Chengdu B-ray Media Co., Ltd. Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

