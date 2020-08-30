Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026|Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM Corporation

“

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Are you looking for thorough analysis of the competition in the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market? Well, this report offers just the right analysis you are looking for. Furthermore, you can ask for a customization of the report based on your requirements. The authors of the report are subject matter experts and hold strong knowledge and experience in market research. In the competitive analysis section, the report throws light on key strategies, future development plans, product portfolios, and other aspects of the business of top players. The report provides enough information and data to help readers to gain sound understanding of the vendor landscape.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Research Report: , Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Baidu, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Dell, Nokia Corporation, Arm Holdings, Intel, Qualcomm, PTC Corporation, Huawei, ZTE, Ericsson AB, Fujitsu, NEC Corporation, Juniper Networks Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks

Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market by Type: , Networking Equipment, Platforms, Services Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks

By Application, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), 5G Networks, IoT Technology, Others

The researchers authoring this report have segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market according to type of product and application. Each segment included in the report is analyzed based on various factors such as market share, CAGR, market size, demand, and future growth potential. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on key growth areas of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market. The analysts have also focused on regional analysis of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market. Here, growth opportunities in key regions and countries have been explored by the analysts.

Questions Answered by the Report:

What will be the size of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks market?

Table Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Networking Equipment

1.4.3 Platforms

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

1.5.3 5G Networks

1.5.4 IoT Technology

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Industry

1.6.1.1 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Revenue in 2019

3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Cisco Systems

13.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.1.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Cisco Systems Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

13.2.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company Details

13.2.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.2.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Recent Development

13.3 IBM Corporation

13.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

13.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

13.4.1 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Company Details

13.4.2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.4.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Recent Development

13.5 Baidu

13.5.1 Baidu Company Details

13.5.2 Baidu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Baidu Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.5.4 Baidu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Baidu Recent Development

13.6 Nvidia

13.6.1 Nvidia Company Details

13.6.2 Nvidia Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Nvidia Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.6.4 Nvidia Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Nvidia Recent Development

13.7 Google

13.7.1 Google Company Details

13.7.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Google Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.7.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Google Recent Development

13.8 Microsoft Corporation

13.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

13.8.2 Microsoft Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Microsoft Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.8.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

13.9 Dell

13.9.1 Dell Company Details

13.9.2 Dell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Dell Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.9.4 Dell Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Dell Recent Development

13.10 Nokia Corporation

13.10.1 Nokia Corporation Company Details

13.10.2 Nokia Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Nokia Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

13.10.4 Nokia Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Nokia Corporation Recent Development

13.11 Arm Holdings

10.11.1 Arm Holdings Company Details

10.11.2 Arm Holdings Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Arm Holdings Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.11.4 Arm Holdings Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Arm Holdings Recent Development

13.12 Intel

10.12.1 Intel Company Details

10.12.2 Intel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.12.4 Intel Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Intel Recent Development

13.13 Qualcomm

10.13.1 Qualcomm Company Details

10.13.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.13.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

13.14 PTC Corporation

10.14.1 PTC Corporation Company Details

10.14.2 PTC Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 PTC Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.14.4 PTC Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 PTC Corporation Recent Development

13.15 Huawei

10.15.1 Huawei Company Details

10.15.2 Huawei Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Huawei Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.15.4 Huawei Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.16 ZTE

10.16.1 ZTE Company Details

10.16.2 ZTE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 ZTE Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.16.4 ZTE Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 ZTE Recent Development

13.17 Ericsson AB

10.17.1 Ericsson AB Company Details

10.17.2 Ericsson AB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Ericsson AB Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.17.4 Ericsson AB Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Ericsson AB Recent Development

13.18 Fujitsu

10.18.1 Fujitsu Company Details

10.18.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Fujitsu Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.18.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

13.19 NEC Corporation

10.19.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

10.19.2 NEC Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 NEC Corporation Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.19.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

13.20 Juniper Networks

10.20.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

10.20.2 Juniper Networks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 Juniper Networks Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Introduction

10.20.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

