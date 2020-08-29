Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Next Big Thing AT&T Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, L3Harris Technologies

The quick surge in the adoption of smartphones, tablets, portable modems, and other mobile devices, coupled with technological advancements in wireless connectivity and networks, are some of the major factors driving the growth of wireless broadband in the public safety market. Moreover, the growing necessity for faster real-time communication and data access is anticipated to fuel the growth of wireless broadband in the public safety market.

Leading Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Players:

AT&T Inc., Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc, Nokia Corporation, RADWIN, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Communications Inc, ZTE Corporation

The wireless broadband in public safety improves a nation’s preparedness for response to the disaster and accidental situations. It, therefore, enhances the quality of people management and safety through wireless communication networks. The advanced communication solutions involve long-term evolution (LTE) mobile communicator, wireless mobile network, real-time data transfer applications, radio management system, and many others have upgraded the communication and interoperability among public safety departments, resulting in efficient disaster management service.

The “Global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the wireless broadband in public safety market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of wireless broadband in public safety market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user. The global wireless broadband in public safety market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading wireless broadband in public safety market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wireless broadband in public safety market.

The global wireless broadband in public safety market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as fixed wireless broadband, mobile wireless broadband, satellite wireless broadband. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as incidence scene management, video surveillance, automated vehicle locating, emergency medical telemetry, mobile vpn access, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as police department, fire department, emergency medical service providers, others.

