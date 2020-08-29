Recent Facts that led Platform as a service Market on top with Higher CAGR of 15.4% to hit by $ 52.4 billion by 2022

The global platform as a service (paas) market was valued at about $29.58 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $52.4 billion at a CAGR of 15.4% through 2022. The Platform as a Service (PaaS) market consists of sales from cloud based platform services. PaaS is a cloud computing model that provides a platform to the customers to develop, run and manage applications over the internet. Revenue in the market is generated by the companies by way of subscriptions and licenses from web/software developers or other business households. There are four different types of PaaS which can be classified as computing platforms, web applications, business application and social applications. The global revenue of this industry is the cumulative revenue of all the companies engaged in providing any of the above services. Some of the Paas providers are Salesforce, Heroku, Amazon Web Service (AWS), Elastic Beanstalk and Microsoft Azure etc.

Some of the key players of Platform as a service Market:

Amazon web service, Salesforce Platform, IBM Cloud Foundry, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Function.

Market Analysis by

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Platform as a service market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Platform as a service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

