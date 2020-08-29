Booming Growth in Blockchain Market with Higher CAGR of 91.25% to hit by $ 15.88 billion by 2023

The global blockchain market is expected to decline from $2.45 billion in 2019 to $2.27 billion in 2020 at a comping annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.27%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities that eventually led to a slowdown in the economy. The market is then expected to recover and grow very rapidly to reach $15.88 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 91.25%. The blockchain market consists of sales of blockchain technology by the entities that develop this technology. Blockchain is a decentralized ledger or a database that records the data of the organizations in many databases which is called a block over a network called chain connected in peer to peer version referred to as node. Blockchain is preferred for its safe, secure and transparent nature.

Some of the key players of Blockchain Market:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., BTL Group Ltd., r3, Bitfury, IBM, ConsenSys, LeewayHertz, 4IRE Labs, Factom, and Synsoft Global.

The Global Blockchain Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Blockchain market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Blockchain market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

