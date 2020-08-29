According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Test Equipment Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global automated test equipment market is expected to reach US$ 7.75 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automated Test Equipment market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Automated Test Equipment market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The automated test equipment (ATE) market used for the testing of semiconductor and component is a highly concentrated market, with only small chunk of leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries and testing players accounting for a hefty share of total market revenue in the semiconductor and component testing industry. It is expected that the market will become even more intense in the near future with big players in the market acquiring smaller semiconductor market participants, and progression in corporate restructuring of business. Therefore, to sustain and grow in the industry, companies will have to obtain or increase their orders for customers doing large volume production. As a result, the automated test equipment market to witness an attractive growth rate during the coming years and provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period. The Rest of World (RoW) automated test equipment market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 2.3% in the coming years.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

1. Advantest Corporation

2. Anritsu Corporation

3. Astronics Corporation

4. Averna

5. Chroma ATE Inc.

6. Exicon co., Ltd.

7. National Instruments Corporation

8. SPEA S.P.A.

9. Teradyne Inc.

10. Test research Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Automated Test Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Automated Test Equipment market segments and regions.

The research on the Automated Test Equipment market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Automated Test Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Automated Test Equipment market.

Automated Test Equipment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

