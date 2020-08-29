Demand for Talc Market Continues to Grow, Finds Study

The global Talc market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Talc market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Talc market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Talc market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Talc market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Some of the major companies dominating the talc market are Imerys talc, Mondo Minerals, Golcha Group, American Talc, IMI FABI, Nippon Talc, Minerals Technologies Inc, the Jai Group, Aihai Talc, Behai Talc, Shuiquan Talc, Xin Talc, Haumei Talc, Guiguang Talc and Xin Talc among others. Imerys talc is the world’s leading producer of talc followed by Mondo Minerals.