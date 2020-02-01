Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends, Production and Consumption Value, and 2024 Forecasts

The research study Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market 2020 available by ABRReports.com provides the detailed insights about factors affecting the market growth as well as detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global market

The objective of the Study:

The key purpose of the study to track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market. The report provides historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Rest of the World. The study delivers country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective as well as country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type, and sub-segments country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type, and sub-segments

Key market segmentation as below:

Key players in global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market include:

Roche

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Ascensia

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioMerieux

ARKRAY

Nova Biomedical

Trividia Health

Quidel

Accriva

OraSure Technologies

Helena Laboratories

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Abaxis (Zoetis)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Phamatech

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

ELITech Group

Response Biomedical

Princeton BioMeditech

Alfa Wassermann

Market segmentation, by product types:

Blood Glucose Testing

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cardiac Markers Testing

Coagulation Testing

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

Urinalysis Testing

Others

Market segmentation, by applications:

Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratory

Others

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

In this report, we analyze the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry from two aspects. One part is about its production and the other part is about its consumption. In terms of its production, we analyze the production, revenue, gross margin of its main manufacturers and the unit price that they offer in different regions from 2014 to 2019. In terms of its consumption, we analyze the consumption volume, consumption value, sale price, import and export in different regions from 2014 to 2019. We also make a prediction of its production and consumption in coming 2019-2024.

At the same time, we classify different Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) based on their definitions. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What is more, the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

The report can answer the following questions:

1. What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)?

2. Who are the global key manufacturers of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry? How are their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?

3. What are the types and applications of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)? What is the market share of each type and application?

4. What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)? What is the manufacturing process of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)?

5. Economic impact on Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry and development trend of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry.

6. What will the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

7. What are the key factors driving the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry?

8. What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market?

9. What are the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market challenges to market growth?

10. What are the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market?

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

2 Industry Chain Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

3 Manufacturing Technology of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

4 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

5 Global Productions, Revenue and Price Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) by Regions, Manufacturers, Types and Applications

6 Global and Major Regions Capacity, Production, Revenue and Growth Rate of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) 2014-2019

7 Consumption Volumes, Consumption Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) by Regions

8 Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

9 Marketing Traders or Distributor Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

10 Global and Chinese Economic Impacts on Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry

11 Development Trend Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

12 Contact information of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

13 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT)

14 Conclusion of the Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry 2019 Market Research Report

