Atopic Dermatitis Market By Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology And Industry Trends Till 2027

Global Atopic Dermatitis Market By Mechanism of Action Type (Antihistamines, Topical corticosteroids, Emollients, Phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor, Topical antiseptic and Others), Mode of Administration (Injectable, Topical, Oral), Drug Type (Triamcinolone, Clobetasol, Tacrolimus topical, Betamethasone, Pimecrolimus, Fluocinonide, Hydrocortisone, Prednisone, Crisaborole, Fluticasone, Methylprednisolone and Others), Distribution Channel (Mail Order Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Dermatology Clinics).

Global atopic dermatitis market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing number of atopic dermatitis population and robust product pipeline are the key drivers for market growth.

According to the article published in National Center for Biotechnology Information 2018, It was estimated that totoal population of atopic dermatitis in the United States over 4.9% , in Canada 4.4% and 3.5% in Europe. The prevalent was higher in female as comapared to male. Increasing number of atopic dermatitis cases worldwide and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.

Atopic dermatitis can be defined as a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects patients of all age group and is a result of a complex interplay of multiple factors including environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors.

Market Drivers

Strong product pipeline for atopic dermatitis

Availability of novel drug therapies and generic alternatives

Increase in awareness of atopic dermatitis

Growing cases of atopic dermatitis worldwide

Market Restraints

Upcoming patent expiry of products of many companies

Allergic reactions of off-label therapies

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in a collaboration with Sanofi received the US FDA approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) injection for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adult patient

In December 2016, Pfizer Inc. received the US FDA approval for Eucrisatm (crisaborole), a phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD) in padiatric patient as well as adult patient

Global atopic dermatitis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of atopic dermatitis market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the atopic dermatitis market are Velite Pharmaceuticals, Galderma SA, Pfizer Inc, Fujisawa Healthcare, Inc., Dow, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, LEO Pharma A/S, Sanofi, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Connetics Corporation, ALLERGAN, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Encore Dermatology, Inc., AbbVie Inc. and few among others.

