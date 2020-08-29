Liquid Handling Technology Market 2020 Size By Product Analysis, Application, End-Users, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast To 2027

Liquid handling technology is a technology market that is used in laboratories in order to blend, mix, sample and combine liquids. High level of automation is adopted to ensure precision and quick liquid handling, and thus there in an introduction of robotics in liquid handling to include automated liquid handling technologies. They have an extensive application in genomics, drug discovery, cancer research, and other life sciences and are extensively used in medical laboratories and in the clinical diagnostics market.

Global liquid handling technology market is expected to rise from to an estimated value of USD 6.15 billion by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 9.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the use of robotics including automated liquid handling, increased investments by pharmaceutical companies and rising demand for superior medical diagnostics.

Market Drivers

The adoption of robotics in the pharma industry, and the inclusion of automated liquid handling technology accelerates the demand for this market

Innovations and technological advancements improve performance and reduce errors

Rise in the number of investments by pharma companies in drug development drives the demand for this market

Increase in the number of research and development activities in the field of genetics, epigenetics and single cell analysis would lead to developments ad improvements in this market

Rise in the demand for high-throughput screening and superior medical diagnostics would boost the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High costs of liquid handling technologies hampers the growth of this market

High complexity and difficulty in operating the new liquid handling systems restrains the growth of the market

Lack of reliability on the operations of this technology hinders the growth of this market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Global liquid handling technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Liquid handling technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Liquid handling technology market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Danaher., BioTek Instruments, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Corning Incorporated, Formulatrix., Hamilton Company., Hudson Robotics, LABCYTE INC., Lonza., PerkinElmer Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Sartorius AG, METTLER TOLEDO., Gilson Incorporated. Eppendorf AG, AutoGen, Inc., OPENTRONS, Teledyne CETAC Technologies, Andrew Alliance., Analytik Jena AG, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences., Promega Corporation among others.

Read More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-liquid-handling-technology-market?DW

