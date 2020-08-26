Roofing Materials Market Global Size Overview, Growth Drivers, Industry Share and Forecast to 2026

The global Roofing Materials Market size is predicted to reach USD 151.49 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Market Driver :

Burgeoning Construction Industry to Back Massive Development

The model welfare government schemes for existing infrastructure and buildings will contribute massively to the growth of the market. The ongoing projects including residential, non-residential, and commercial building plans in the developing nations will influence the tremendous growth of the market. The rising consumer spending on manufactured products and services will have a progressive effect on the market during the forecast period. The growing proclivity about the prominence of roofs in the enhancement of building’s appeal will promote the growth of the market. For instance, roofs offer weatherproof protection against rain, heat snow, and other elements. The rising application of metal, EPDM, and built-up roofs in commercial buildings will enable speedy expansion of the market. In addition, the flourishing global construction industry will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Roofing Materials Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/roofing-materials-market-102859

The growing investment in commercial and residential buildings for renovation and restoration will spur opportunities for the market. The rising utilization of bituminous as a roofing alternative owing to its excellent benefits such as cost-effectiveness, protection against elements and appealing designs will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Roofing Materials Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Bituminous, Tile, Metal, Elastomeric, and Others), and By End-Use (Residential, Non-Residential, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 119.69 billion in 2019.

Market Restraint :

Covid-19 Outbreak to Thwart Construction Sector Advancement

The fabrication in roofing materials can affect the prolongment of rooftops, which in turn, will dampen the growth of the market. The climatic conditions can be a major challenge, materials that can’t withstand extreme heat and ultraviolet radiation from will further restrict the augmentation of the market. Moreover, the high initial cost of metal roofing will negatively impact the market in the foreseeable future. Besides, the coronavirus crisis is expected to distress the construction sector; halt of construction work and other building activities will limit the market progression. The shutdowns of factories and transportation restrictions will further aggravate the industry growth.

Quick Buy – Roofing Materials Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102859

Key Development :

February 2019 – Brickability Group plc announced the acquisition of McCann Roofing Products Limited, a global leader of high-quality roofing products for the construction industry. The new development of the company will support its distribution network to serve the construction industry abundantly with innovative products.

The Report Lists the key Companies in the Market:

Owens Corning (U.S.)

CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.)

Braas Monier Building S.A. (U.K.)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

IKO Industries Ltd. (U.S.)

GAF Materials Corporation (U.S.)

TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (U.S.)

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

Other Key Players

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/roofing-materials-market-102859

Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Tobacco Packaging Market Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Size, Share, Growth Insights to 2026

Carbon Dioxide Market Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Size, Share, Growth Insights to 2026

Flexitank Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities to 2026

Polypropylene Market Growth Analysis to 2026