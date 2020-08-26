Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market Strategies That Drive Enterprise Transformation During 2025

The Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.71% from 2017 to 2025.

A Motor Control Center (MCC) is an assembly of one or more enclosed sections having a common power bus and principally containing motor control units. The low voltage MCC provides a higher level of safety while minimizing factory downtime. Benefits of using a low voltage motor control center include – safe and reliable, easy assembly, easy to use, flexible configurations, and easy to maintain.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand for industrial automation in developed regions

1.2 Growing industrial plant uptime

1.3 Rising urbanization & industrialization

1.4 Growing usage of low voltage electric motors in key industries

1.5 Emerging power sector & augmented power generation capacities globally

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Decrease in mining activities

2.2 Stagnant growth in the oil & gas industry

2.3 Complexities in the maintenance of low voltage motor control centers

Market Segmentation:

The Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market is segmented on the component, type, end user, and region.

1. By Component:

1.1 Variable Speed Drives

1.2 Circuit Breakers & Fuses

1.3 Soft Starters

1.4 Busbars

1.5 Overload Relays

1.6 Others

2. By Type :

2.1 Intelligent Motor Control Centers

2.2 Conventional Motor Control Centers

3. By End User:

3.1 Commercial

3.2 Industrial

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Eaton Corporation PLC

2. General Electric Company

3. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

4. Technical Control Systems, Ltd.

5. Lsis Co., Ltd.

6. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

7. Tesco Controls, Inc.

8. ABB Ltd.

9. Siemens AG

10. Schneider Electric SE

11. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12. WEG SA

13. Larsen & Toubro Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Low Voltage Motor Control Centers Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

