Updates on Seismic Survey Market With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The Global Seismic Survey Market was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 10.62 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% from 2017 to 2025.

The Seismic Survey is one form of geophysical survey that aims at measuring the earth’s properties by means of physical principles such as magnetic, electric, gravitational, thermal, and elastic theories. Benefits of seismic survey include – produce detailed images of the subsurface, can detect both lateral and depth variations, direct detection of hydrocarbon are possible, and can be used to delineate stratigraphic.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing demand for multiclient surveys

1.2 Increasing use of seismic technology in shale gas exploration

1.3 Growing demand seismic technology in brownfield projects

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Regulation & monitoring of seismic surveys

2.2 Low oil prices

Market Segmentation:

The Global Seismic Survey Market is segmented on the technology, service, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 2D imaging

1.2 3D imaging

1.3 4D imaging

2. By Service:

2.1 Data Acquisition

2.2 Data Processing

2.3 Data Interpretation

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS)

2. Compagnie Generale De Geophysique, S.A.

3. New Resolution Geophysics (NRG)

4. Geokinetics

5. Fugro N.V.

6. Pulse Seismic, Inc.

7. Dawson Geophysical Company

8. Geospace Technologies Corporation

9. Seabird Exploration, PLC

10. Agile Seismic, LLC

11. Ion Geophysical Corporation

12. Schlumberger Limited-Westerngeco

13. Saexploration Holding, Inc.

14. Alpine Ocean Seismic Survey, Inc.

15. Global Geophysical Services, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Seismic Survey Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

