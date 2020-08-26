Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Trends, Business Opportunities and Challenges by 2026

The global Heat Transfer Fluids Market size is projected to reach USD 5,372.24 million by the end of 2027. Heat transfer fluids are widely used in several industry verticals including oil and gas, healthcare, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others. These fluids are used to transfer heat over two objects or areas; wherein they cool one side of the process and heat and store on the other side. The presence of several large scale companies with a wider consumer base and excellent product portfolios will open up a huge potential for the growth of the market. The massive investment in the research and development of efficient products will emerge in favor of market growth. The rising demand for concentrated solar power will contribute to the growing adoption for the product across the world. The increasing demand for the product will have a direct impact on the businesses of large scale enterprises as well as SMEs across the world.

The increasing demand for concentrated solar power will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Silicone Fluids, Aromatic Fluids, Mineral Oils, Glycol Based Fluids, and Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Concentrated Solar Power, Food & Beverages, Plastics, Pharmaceutical, HVAC and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 3,477.90 million in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Heat Transfer Fluids Market,

Please Visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/heat-transfer-fluids-market-101205

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on market growth. The massive investment put in by major companies for the development of efficient products will bode well for the growth of the market in the coming years. In April 2019, Eastman Chemical announced that it has completed the acquisition of Marlotherm. The company possesses an attractive range of heat transfer fluids and intellectual property. The company also possesses proper formulations and a wider consumer base, in addition to the aforementioned factors. Through this acquisition, the company will look to expand its heat transfer fluids across the world. Eastman’s acquisition of Marlotherm will not just benefit the company but will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Quick Buy – Heat Transfer Fluids Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101205

List of companies profiled in the report:

Element Solutions Inc (U.S.)

Caldic B.V. (Netherlands)

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.)

Schultz Chemicals (Canada)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Isel (Florida)

FRAGOL AG (Germany)

Clearco Products Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Arteco (Belgium)

Eastern Petroleum (North Carolina)

Dynalene, Inc. (Pennsylvania)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/heat-transfer-fluids-market-101205

Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Polyethylene Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities to 2026

Rubber Market Share, Industry Growth, Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Growth Insights to 2026

Marine Lubricants Market Global Demand to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects for Manufacturers by 2026

Polypropylene Market Global Size, Share Analysis, Growth Dynamics, Key Competitors, and Industry Forecast to 2026