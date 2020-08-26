Wood Plastic Composite Market Growth Insights 2026 | Size, Industry Share, Trends and Regional Forecast to 2026

Wood Plastic Composite Market is projected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period.

The global Wood Plastic Composite Market is likely to gain impetus from their increasing application in kitchen accessories, home furniture, vehicle interiors, and car speakers. They are considered to be the highest growing plastic additives at present. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Wood Plastic Composite Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride and Others), By Application (Decking, Automotive, Sliding & fencing, Technical Application, Furniture, Consumer Goods and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the Wood Plastic Composite market size was USD 4.77 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period.

List of Key Companies Operating in the Wood Plastic Composite Market are:

Seven Trust (China)

Meghmani Group (India)

Beologic (Belgium)

Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.)

UFP Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Fiberon LLC (U.S.)

Axion International, Inc. (U.S.)

Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Croda International Plc (UK)

CertainTeed (U.S.)

Others

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage of Sustainable Fibers to Boost Growth

Wood Plastic Composite are green materials that have high potential in bringing about sustainability. They don’t contain excessive chemicals that may pose toxic for the environment and are durable in nature. Plant-based fibers are mainly used in reinforced plastics, instead of fibrous materials as they are cost effective, robust, highly stiff, and annually renewable. Such fibers also emit less carbon dioxide, have low density, and possess biodegradability properties.

Numerous automakers worldwide are aiming to develop biodegradable or recyclable parts of vehicles by using sustainable Wood Plastic Composite. They would aid in lowering fuel consumption and production cost, offering shatterproof performance under harsh weather conditions, enhance passenger safety, lower weight of the material, and improve acoustic performance. However, Wood Plastic Composite require higher initial cost spending. It may obstruct growth.

