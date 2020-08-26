Xifaxan Drug Insight and Market Forecast – 2030

Xifaxan Rifaximin Drug Insight Market Forecast

“Xifaxan (rifaximin) – Drug Insight and Market Forecast – 2030” report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Xifaxan (rifaximin) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.

The product details covers mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.

Report highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Xifaxan (rifaximin) is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Xifaxan (rifaximin) dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Xifaxan (rifaximin) and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Xifaxan (rifaximin).

Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Xifaxan (rifaximin) from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Xifaxan (rifaximin) in the market.

Scope of the report

The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, pharmacological studies (pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics) and adverse reactions.

Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the drug marketed details across the United States, Europe and Japan.

The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around Xifaxan (rifaximin).

The report contains historical and forecasted sales for Xifaxan (rifaximin) till 2030.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) in the space with a brief snapshot of the details.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Xifaxan (rifaximin).

Request for sample pages

Table of contents

1. Product Overview

2. SWOT Analysis

3. Regulatory Milestones

4. Market Assessment

4.1. 7MM Market Analysis

4.2. United States

4.3. Europe

4.4. Japan

4.5. Key Findings

5. Market Competitors

6. Emerging Therapies

7. Appendix