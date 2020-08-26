Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market Growth , Leading Players and Forecast To 2025

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market. The report analyzes the artificial intelligence in healthcare market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others). The artificial intelligence in healthcare market has been analyzed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China and India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

According to Analytics research report “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Others) – 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 50.78% during 2019 – 2024.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download and Get Sample Of This Report >>> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10086143

Over the past few years, an array of economic, demographic, technological as well as environmental factors have been igniting a digital revolution in the healthcare industry. Increasing investments in research and development projects associated with AI in healthcare by key players including Google, IBM Watson, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, etc., has been pushing the market in the right direction. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies, components as well as end users. On the basis of type of component, software has been dominating the global market, while the segment of artificial intelligence services has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market in 2018. However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to advance at the highest pace. Some of the key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include presence of vast consumer base, significant improvement in medical infrastructure and rapid economic development.

Views Source Of Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Market

Smartwatch Market

Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market

Respiratory Care Devices Market

Medical Cannabis Market

LNG Carrier Containment Market

Chemotherapy Drugs Market

Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market

Antiretroviral Drugs Market

3D Printing (3DP) Market

Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market

Aluminium Casting Market

Steering System Market

Large Format Ceramic Panel Market

Haemophilia Market

Industrial Sensor Market

Aerospace Inconel Blisk Market

Healthcare 3D Printing Market

COPD Drugs Market

ATM Market

The report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: World Market Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations, Others) – 2019 Edition: Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World), By Country (U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global artificial intelligence in healthcare market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

>> Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

>> By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

>> By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Others)

>> By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

>> Artificial intelligence in healthcare market – Size, Growth, Forecast

>> By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

>> By End User (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Organizations and Others)

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

>> Artificial intelligence in healthcare market – Size and Growth

Other Report Highlights:

>> Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

>> Market Trends

>> SWOT Analysis

>> Porter Five Force Analysis

>> Competitive Landscape – Recent Developments, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

>> Policy and Regulatory Landscape

>> Company Analysis – IBM Watson Health, Stryker Corporation, General Vision, NVIDIA Corporation, CloudMedx Inc., Next IT Corp., DEEP Genomics, Microsoft Corporation, General Electric, Google.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Outlook

5. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)

6. Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Segmental Analysis

6.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Component:

6.1.1 Global AI Hardware in Healthcare Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.2 Global AI Hardware in Healthcare Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.3 Global AI Software in Healthcare Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.4 Global AI Software in Healthcare Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.1.5 Global AI Services in Healthcare Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.1.6 Global AI Services in Healthcare Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By Technology:

6.2.1 Global Natural Language Processing in Healthcare Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.2 Global Natural Language Processing in Healthcare Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.3 Global Machine Learning in Healthcare Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.4 Global Machine Learning in Healthcare Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.2.5 Other AI Technologies in Healthcare Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.2.6 Other AI Technologies in Healthcare Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3 Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market, By End User

6.3.1 Global Healthcare Providers in AI Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.2 Global Healthcare Providers in AI Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Organizations in AI Market, By Value (2014-2019)

6.3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Organizations in AI Market, By Value (2019-2024)

6.3.5 Other Global End Users in Healthcare Market, By Value (2014-2018)

6.3.6 Other Global End Users in Healthcare Market, By Value (2019-2024)

continue….

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]ch.com

Phone: +1 313 462 0609