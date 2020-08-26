Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Top Leaders Overview, Size, Share, Price Analysis and Growth Opportunities to 2026

The global point of use water treatment systems market size is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of the increasing levels of water pollution, attributed to the rise in urbanization and industrialization, coupled with the increasing importance of clean water.

Segment:

RO Filters Segment to Dominate Owing to High Preference for Treating Hard Water

Based on category, RO filters segment dominated the market was dominated in 2019 on account of the highly advanced membrane filtration technology that guarantees 99% of the germ removal from water, thereby offering pure water. Besides this, RO filters are also considered to be the best solution for treating hard water. However, the UV filters segment earned a 22.8% share in the market.

As per a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Point of use water treatment systems market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Under The Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and Others), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters, and Others), By Application (Residential and Light Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market value stood at USD 17.30 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 8.1%to reach USD 32.20 Billion by 2027. The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the market. The year-on-year growth rate is estimated to decline for the next two years as compared to the earlier. Therefore, the market is expected to grow at a lower CAGR during the forecast period.

List of key Companies Profiled in the vendors in the Point of Use (POU) Water Treatment Systems Market Research Report are:

Global Water Solutions Ltd. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Best Water Technology Group (Austria)

Katadyn Group (Switzerland)

General Ecology Inc. (USA)

A. O. Smith Corporation (USA)

Culligan International Company (USA)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India)

Eureka Forbes Ltd. (India)

Brita LP (USA)

Unilever PLC (UK)

Helen of Troy Limited (USA)

Coway Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Pentair PLC (USA)

Other vendors

