Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Sartans market in 2020.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption

“ Sartans Market

Los Angeles, United State, , – The report on the global Sartans market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Sartans Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Sartans market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Sartans market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Sartans market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Sartans market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Sartans market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Sartans market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Sartans market.

Sartans Market Leading Players

The probable scenario is expected to grow by a -3.4% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 25.0 billion in 2020 from US$ 25.9 billion in 2019. The market size of Sartans will reach US$ 27.2 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% from 2020 to 2026.Figure 1. Global Sartans Market Size (Value), (US$ Billion), 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020 Figure 2. Global Sartans Revenue 2015-2026 (US$ Billion)Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020 Figure 3. China Sartans Revenue 2015-2026 (US$ Billion)Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Figure 4. Sartans Market Share Comparison: China Vs Global OtherSource: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020 Sartans are the latest generation of antihypertensive drugs, which have good antihypertensive effect and drug tolerance, less adverse reactions, and have protective effect on target organs, so they are widely used in clinic. There are more than 1 billion patients with hypertension in the world. Long term treatment drives the demand for Sartans and intermediates. Due to the shortage of key intermediates, the tightening of environmental protection and the incident of Sartan impurities, the supply of Sartan products is in short supply and the price continues to rise.The Sartans can be divided into five categories: Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan and Others. Accordingly, the global market size of Valsartan, Irbesartan, Telmisartan, Losartan and Others will reach US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, and US $ xx billion in 2019, respectively, which are increased compared to 2018 xx%, xx%, xx%, xx% and xx%. Valsartan takes a big amount of market with xx%.Figure 5. Global Sartans Market Structure by Type in 2015 & 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020 ValsartanValsartan, sold under the trade name Diovan among others, is a medication used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney disease. It is a reasonable initial treatment for high blood pressure. It is taken by mouth. Versions are available as the combination valsartan/hydrochlorothiazide, valsartan/amlodipine, valsartan/amlodipine/hydrochlorothiazide, or valsartan/sacubitril. IrbesartanIrbesartan, sold under the brand name Avapro among others, is a medication used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney disease. It is a reasonable initial treatment for high blood pressure. It is taken by mouth. Versions are available as the combination irbesartan/hydrochlorothiazide.TelmisartanTelmisartan, sold under the trade name Micardis among others, is a medication used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and diabetic kidney disease. It is a reasonable initial treatment for high blood pressure. It is taken by mouth. Versions are available as the combination telmisartan/hydrochlorothiazide and telmisartan/amlodipine.LosartanLosartan, sold under the trade name Cozaar among others, is a medication mainly used to treat high blood pressure. It is also used for diabetic kidney disease, heart failure, and left ventricular enlargement. It is taken by mouth. It may be used alone or in addition to other blood pressure medication. Up to six weeks may be required for the full effects to occur. OthersThe other sartans contain Azilsartan, Olmesartan, Candesartan, etc. From the perspective of application, Sartans can be divided into three main categories: Anti-Hypertension, Anti-Viral and Others. Accordingly, the global market size of Anti-Hypertension, Anti-Viral and Others will reach US $ xx billion, US $ xx billion, and US $ xx billion in 2019, respectively, which are increased compared to 2018 xx%, xx% and xx%. Anti-Hypertension takes a big amount of market with xx%.Figure 6. Global Sartans Market Structure by Application in 2015 & 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020 Anti-HypertensionHypertension is one of the most common chronic diseases, and it is also the main risk factor to induce various cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. There are more than 1 billion hypertensive patients in the world, and about 270 million hypertensive adults in China. The treatment of chronic hypertension requires long-term medication, and the huge patient base and long-term treatment demand drive the continuous expansion of the market of antihypertensive drug raw materials and preparations.Figure 7. Global Sartans Revenue in Anti- Hypertension 2015-2026 (US$ Billion)Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Anti-ViralAntiviral drugs are a class of medication used specifically for treating viral infections rather than bacterial ones. Sartans are also used in the antiviral field, among which the more widely used is the treatment of AIDS.OthersOther applications of Sartans are Anti-Asthma, Anti-Cardiovascular, Anti-Kidney, etc.Major manufacturersTable 1. Major manufacturers and Products Offered Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Table 2. Major manufacturers in China and products analysisThe research report studies the Sartans market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Global Sartans market: Drivers and RestraintsThis section covers the various factors driving the global Sartans market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.Global Sartans market: Segment AnalysisThe global Sartans market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.Global Sartans market: Regional AnalysisThe major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.Global Sartans market: Key PlayersThe report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.By the product type, the market is primarily split intoValsartanTelmisartanLosartanIrbesartanAzilsartanOlmesartanBy the end users/application, this report covers the following segmentsHypertensionCardiovascular DiseasesKidney DiseasesOtherCompetitive Landscape:The report provides a list of all the key players in the Sartans market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.The Sartans key manufacturers in this market include:PfizerNovartisMerckAstra ZenecaJhonson and JohnsonEli LillySanofiBristol-Myers SquibbBayerGSKTeva Pharmaceutical

Sartans Segmentation by Product

Sartans Segmentation by Application

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Sartans market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Sartans market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Sartans market?

• How will the global Sartans market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Sartans market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents1 Sartans Market Overview1.1 Sartans Product Overview1.2 Sartans Market Segment by Type1.2.1 Valsartan1.2.2 Telmisartan1.2.3 Losartan1.2.4 Irbesartan1.2.5 Azilsartan1.2.6 Olmesartan1.3 Global Sartans Market Size by Type (2015-2026)1.3.1 Global Sartans Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)1.3.2 Global Sartans Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)1.3.2.1 Global Sartans Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)1.3.2.2 Global Sartans Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)1.3.2.3 Global Sartans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)1.3.3 Global Sartans Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)1.3.3.1 Global Sartans Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)1.3.3.2 Global Sartans Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)1.3.3.3 Global Sartans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)1.4.1 North America Sartans Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)1.4.2 Europe Sartans Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sartans Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)1.4.4 Latin America Sartans Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sartans Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)2 Global Sartans Market Competition by Company2.1 Global Top Players by Sartans Sales (2015-2020)2.2 Global Top Players by Sartans Revenue (2015-2020)2.3 Global Top Players Sartans Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sartans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type2.5 Sartans Market Competitive Situation and Trends2.5.1 Sartans Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sartans Sales and Revenue in 20192.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sartans as of 2019)2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sartans Market2.8 Key Manufacturers Sartans Product Offered2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion3 Global Sartans Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)3.1 Global Sartans Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20263.2 Global Sartans Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)3.2.1 Global Sartans Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)3.2.2 Global Sartans Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)3.2.3 Global Sartans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)3.3 Global Sartans Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)3.3.1 Global Sartans Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)3.3.2 Global Sartans Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)3.3.3 Global Sartans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)3.4 North America Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.4.1 North America Sartans Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.4.2 North America Sartans Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.5 Asia-Pacific Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Sartans Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Sartans Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.6 Europe Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.6.1 Europe Sartans Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.6.2 Europe Sartans Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.7 Latin America Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.7.1 Latin America Sartans Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.7.2 Latin America Sartans Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.8 Middle East and Africa Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Sartans Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Sartans Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)4 Global Sartans by Application4.1 Sartans Segment by Application4.1.1 Hypertension4.1.2 Cardiovascular Diseases4.1.3 Kidney Diseases4.1.4 Other4.2 Global Sartans Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20264.3 Global Sartans Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)4.4 Global Sartans Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)4.5 Key Regions Sartans Market Size by Application4.5.1 North America Sartans by Application4.5.2 Europe Sartans by Application4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sartans by Application4.5.4 Latin America Sartans by Application4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sartans by Application5 North America Sartans Market Size by Country (2015-2026)5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)5.1.1 North America Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)5.1.2 North America Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)5.2.1 North America Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)5.2.2 North America Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country5.3.1 U.S. Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)5.3.2 Canada Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 Europe Sartans Market Size by Country (2015-2026)6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)6.1.1 Europe Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)6.1.2 Europe Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)6.2.1 Europe Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)6.2.2 Europe Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country6.3.1 Germany Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6.3.2 France Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6.3.3 U.K. Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6.3.4 Italy Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6.3.5 Russia Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 Asia-Pacific Sartans Market Size by Country (2015-2026)7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country7.3.1 China Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.2 Japan Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.3 South Korea Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.4 India Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.5 Australia Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.6 Taiwan Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.7 Indonesia Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.8 Thailand Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.9 Malaysia Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.10 Philippines Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7.3.11 Vietnam Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 Latin America Sartans Market Size by Country (2015-2026)8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)8.1.1 Latin America Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)8.1.2 Latin America Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)8.2.1 Latin America Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)8.2.2 Latin America Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country8.3.1 Mexico Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8.3.2 Brazil Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8.3.3 Argentina Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)9 Middle East and Africa Sartans Market Size by Country (2015-2026)9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sartans Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sartans Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country9.3.1 Turkey Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)9.3.3 U.A.E Sartans Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sartans Business10.1 Pfizer10.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information10.1.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue10.1.3 Pfizer Sartans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)10.1.4 Pfizer Sartans Products Offered10.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development10.2 Novartis10.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information10.2.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue10.2.3 Novartis Sartans Sales, Revenue