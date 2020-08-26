Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 | |Pfizer, Novartis, Merck

Los Angeles, United State, – – ;In a recent study published by QY Research, titled, Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Research Report, analysts offers an in-depth analysis of global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market. The study analyses the various aspect of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market. The different areas covered in the report are Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market size, drivers and restrains, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, and competitive landscape.

Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2026, from xx Million US$ in 2019, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players of the Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market :

Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Astra Zeneca, Jhonson and Johnson, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, GSK, Teva Pharmaceutical

Leading key players of the global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market.

Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Segmentation By Product :

Valsartan, Telmisartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Azilsartan, Olmesartan

Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Segmentation By Application :

,, Hypertension, Cardiovascular Diseases, Kidney Diseases, Other ,

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that's the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Overview

1.1 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Product Overview

1.2 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Valsartan

1.2.2 Telmisartan

1.2.3 Losartan

1.2.4 Irbesartan

1.2.5 Azilsartan

1.2.6 Olmesartan

1.3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) by Application

4.1 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hypertension

4.1.2 Cardiovascular Diseases

4.1.3 Kidney Diseases

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) by Application 5 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Business

10.1 Pfizer

10.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

10.1.2 Pfizer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Pfizer Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Pfizer Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development

10.2 Novartis

10.2.1 Novartis Corporation Information

10.2.2 Novartis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Novartis Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Novartis Recent Development

10.3 Merck

10.3.1 Merck Corporation Information

10.3.2 Merck Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Merck Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Merck Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.3.5 Merck Recent Development

10.4 Astra Zeneca

10.4.1 Astra Zeneca Corporation Information

10.4.2 Astra Zeneca Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Astra Zeneca Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Astra Zeneca Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.4.5 Astra Zeneca Recent Development

10.5 Jhonson and Johnson

10.5.1 Jhonson and Johnson Corporation Information

10.5.2 Jhonson and Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Jhonson and Johnson Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Jhonson and Johnson Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.5.5 Jhonson and Johnson Recent Development

10.6 Eli Lilly

10.6.1 Eli Lilly Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eli Lilly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Eli Lilly Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eli Lilly Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.6.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

10.7 Sanofi

10.7.1 Sanofi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sanofi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sanofi Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sanofi Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.7.5 Sanofi Recent Development

10.8 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.8.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.8.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Recent Development

10.9 Bayer

10.9.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Bayer Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Bayer Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.9.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.10 GSK

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GSK Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GSK Recent Development

10.11 Teva Pharmaceutical

10.11.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Products Offered

10.11.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Development 11 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (ARBs) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

