Liquid Biopsy Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Key Manufacturers, Trends, Size, and Forecasts During 2025

Market Overview:

The global Liquid Biopsy Marketwas valued at USD 576.43 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3747.18million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.12% from 2017 to 2025.

Liquid biopsy is a test done on a sample of blood to look for cancer cells from a tumor that are circulating in the blood or for pieces of DNA from tumor cells that are in the blood. A liquid biopsy may be used to help find cancer at an early stage. With increasing ratio of Cancer patients all over the Globe, Specially breast and prostate cancer, the need of more efficient technologies like liquid biopsy is being taken up by major players, for better and early diagnosis.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of cancer

1.2 Growing demand for non-invasive procedures

1.3 Growing support of government and health organizations

1.4 Technological development at par with market revenues

1.5 Growing awareness and demand of personalized medicine

1.6 Fund availability

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Low sensitivity

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Circulating Biomarker:

1.1 Circulating Tumor Cells

1.2 Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA)

1.3 Cell-Free DNA

1.4 Extracellular Vesicles (Evs)

1.5 Other Circulating Biomarkers

2. Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Product and Service:

2.1 Assay Kits

2.2 Instruments

2.3 Services

3. Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by End User:

3.1 Reference Laboratories

3.2 Hospitals and Physician Laboratories

3.3 Academic and Research Centers

3.4 Other End Users

4. Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Application:

4.1 Cancer Applications

4.1.1 Lung Cancer

4.1.2 Breast Cancer

4.1.3 Colorectal Cancer

4.1.4 Prostate Cancer

4.1.5 Liver Cancer

4.1.6 Other Cancers

4.2 Non-Cancer Applications

5. Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Clinical application:

5.1 Early Cancer Screening

5.2 Therapy Selection

5.3 Treatment Monitoring

5.4 Recurrence Monitoring

6. Global Liquid Biopsy Market, by Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Biocept, Inc.

2. Qiagen N.V.

3. Roche Diagnostics

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. Myriad Genetics, Inc

6. Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

7. Trovagene, Inc.

8. Guardant Health, Inc.

9. Mdxhealth SA

10. Genomic Health, Inc.

11. Raindance Technologies, Inc

12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13. Illumina, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

