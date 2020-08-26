Shortenings to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2018 – 2026

Persistence Market Research recently published a market study that sheds light on the growth prospects of the global Shortenings market during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). In addition, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the future prospects of the Shortenings market. The report provides a thorough evaluation of the latest trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges within the global Shortenings market to assist our clients arrive at beneficial business decisions.

The Shortenings market study is a well-researched report encompassing a detailed analysis of this industry with respect to certain parameters such as the product capacity as well as the overall market remuneration. The report enumerates details about production and consumption patterns in the business as well, in addition to the current scenario of the Shortenings market and the trends that will prevail in this industry.

The geographical reach of the Shortenings market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Some of the leading players of global shortenings market include Natu’oil Services Inc., Western Pacific Oils Inc., Agarwal Industries Pvt. Ltd., AAK Kamani Pvt Ltd., Roberts Manufacturing Co. Limited, Cargill Inc., Stratas Foods, Carotino SDN BHD, PT. ICC Indonesia, THE J.M. Smucker Company, Edible Oils Ltd., Bunge North America, Inc.

Shortenings Market: Regulations

In 2007, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had required all the food manufacturers to list the trans-fat content in the labels. And in 2015, it had trans-fat were removed from the “generally recognized as safe” products. The companies were given a deadline of mid-2018 to make their products free of partially hydrogenated oils.

The current labeling laws from FDA approves of products containing trans-fat less than 0.5 grams to be labelled and marketed as trans-fat free.

Shortenings: Opportunities

The growth of the shortenings market has been in recent years globally among the food processing manufacturers. Shortenings have eminent benefits that it gives in the baked goods preparations among which texture, nutritional content, high melting point, and appearance are few of them. This has resulted in the shortenings gaining attraction among the manufacturers of products that they are used in and this, in turn, is driving the demand for the shortenings market globally. Also, the no trans-fat in the shortenings is gaining high popularity among the consumers.

Shortenings: Geographical Presence

The shortenings have been used in North America since a very long for baking purposes in bakeries and households. And North America still remains the largest market for shortenings along with Europe. Latin America, Asia and MEA demand for shortenings are gaining demand for use in industries, but the retail requirements are still low.

