Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Research Report-Industry Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2020 to 2026

The Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Thermoset Molding Compounds market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Global Thermoset Molding Compound Market was valued at $8,096 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $12,298 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The properties of thermoset molding compounds such as high-heat resistance, dimensional stability, and electrical insulation capability makes them ideal material for several end-use applications. These are highly used in electrical & electronics applications owing to its toughness, resistance to several environmental factors, stability, and flame resistance. It delivers superior performance as compared to other substitute products such as metals and thermoplastics. As these are generally stronger than thermoplastics due to the polymer cross-linking and are better suited for high temperature applications. Moreover, the factors such as need for weight reduction in aerospace & transportation and rise in demand for thermally stable & corrosion resistance components drive the growth of thermoset molding compounds market.

Company Coverage

Ashland Global Holding Inc, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc, Huntsman Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc, Kyocera Chemical Corporation, Plastics Engineering Company, Rogers Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Cosmic Plastics, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Allnex Belgium S.A., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, Jiangsu Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Chemiplastica SPA

Segment by Type

Phenolic Resin

Epoxy Resin

Polyester Resin

Urea Formaldehyde Resin

Melamine Formaldehyde Resin

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Thermoset Molding Compounds Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market Dynamics:

The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Thermoset Molding Compounds market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.

Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Thermoset Molding Compounds Production by Regions

5 Thermoset Molding Compounds Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 Thermoset Molding Compounds Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Thermoset Molding Compounds Study

14 Appendix

The last section of the Thermoset Molding Compounds Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion

