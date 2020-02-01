Silicon Carbide(SiC) Market Rising Trends and Global Demand 2020 to 2026

The Global Silicon Carbide(SiC) Market report offers detailed coverage of the global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Silicon Carbide(SiC) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global silicon carbide market size was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 16.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Company Coverage

Saint-Gobain, Erdos, Elmet, Elsid S.A, Washington Mills, Snam Abrasives, Navarro, Pacific Rundum, ESK-SIC, Yicheng New Energy, Xinjiang Longhai Silicon, Lanzhou Heqiao, Ningxia Tianjing, Tianzhu Yutong, Cumi Murugappa

Segment by Type

Green SiC

Black SiC

Segment by Application

Metallurgical Industry

Abrasive Industry

Ceramic Industry

Electronics Industry

In U.S., demand for steel is driven by the construction sector, which accounted for about 46% of the global demand in 2018. The crude steel production in the country increased by 6.1% from 2017 to 2018. The increasing steel production to meet the rising demand from various end-use industries is anticipated to boost the need for refractories, which in turn is likely to fuel the SiC market growth over the coming years.

Along with the growing demand for SiC from the steel industry, the market is also driven by the electronics industry, wherein the product is used for manufacturing semiconductors.

Silicon Carbide(SiC) Market Regional Analysis:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market Dynamics:

The report is a detailed study of growth drivers, restraints, and current trends along with forecast trends. A change in the impact of government policies and regulations on the operations in the Silicon Carbide(SiC) market is also mentioned to offer a holistic summary of the future outlook of the market. The report also comprises a review of macro and micro aspects important for the new entrants and current market players along with detailed analysis of the value chain along with manufacturing analysis, size, supply, and production.

Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Silicon Carbide(SiC) Production by Regions

5 Silicon Carbide(SiC) Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 Silicon Carbide(SiC) Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Silicon Carbide(SiC) Study

14 Appendix

Market Report highlights regional operation, by regions with the forecast, product margin, and cost of the product, value chain and sales channel. The last section of the Silicon Carbide(SiC) Market report demonstrates research findings and conclusion

