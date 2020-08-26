AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2026

The global ai-based fever detection camera market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Turret/Bullet Cameras, and Handheld Cameras), By End-User (Airports, Hospitals, Public Places, Enterprises/Factories, Banks, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

View More Information: @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ai-based-fever-detection-camera-market-103093

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other ai-based fever detection camera market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the manufacturers operating in the AI-based fever detection cameras market. They are as follows:

Altoros

AnyConnect Private Limited

Athena Security, Inc.

Australia PTY LTD.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Kogniz, Inc.

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Avionics Co., Ltd.

Platinum CCTV

Scylla

Vantage Security

Need for Early Detection of COVID-19 Symptoms to Boost Growth

The demand for AI-based fever detection cameras is surging presently owing to the rapid spread of the coronavirus infection. The vaccine for the infection is still at the developmental stage. Hence, it is creating tremendous pressure on the healthcare system worldwide. To lower this pressure to a certain extent, several tech companies are working persistently to develop new AI-based fever detection cameras for the early detection of fever as it is considered to be the earliest symptom of coronavirus. As these cameras deliver updates regarding an individual’s body temperature in real-time, they are gaining more popularity. Once the person is detected, he/she is then isolated and taken for further testing. However, these cameras don’t always provide accurate temperature readings. These are also expensive in natures. It may hamper this market growth in the coming years.

For More Information Get Sample PDF @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ai-based-fever-detection-camera-market-103093

Regional Analysis for AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market :

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

Other Exclusive Reports:

Online payment market size was valued at USD 3,286.52 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 17,643.35 billion by 2027.

Mobile security market size stood at USD 34.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 103.45 billion by 2027.

Video streaming market size stood at USD 342.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 842.93 billion by 2027.

AI-based fever detection camera market size is USD1.28 billion by 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2027.

Data visualization market size stood at USD 8.85 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.20 billion by 2027.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact:

Name: Ashwin Arora

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0390 / UK +44 2071 939123 / APAC: +91 744 740 1245