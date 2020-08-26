Artificial Intelligence Platform Market Is Likely To Attain A Market Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn In 2018 – 2028

“

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Artificial Intelligence Platform market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Key Players

Some key players of artificial intelligence platform market are Microsoft Corporation, Arterys, Alphabet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel, Infosys, Wipro, Ayasdi, Bowery Farming, Salesforce, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Freenome, Amazon Web Services, Absolutdata, SAP and HPE. These companies are expected to influence the artificial intelligence platform market during forecast period also.

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Overview

North America market is expected to have potential growth in the artificial intelligence platform due to the increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants. Rising trend of smart infrastructures is also expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence platform market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to have a considerate growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to an increase in adoption of the artificial intelligence platform by various manufacturing and automobile industries for improving operational efficiency and productivity. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to have significant growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to presence of various small and medium-sized startups (based on artificial intelligence platform). Evolving IT, electronics and electrical industries in SEA are expected to be responsible for the significant growth of the artificial intelligence platform market. Artificial intelligence platform market in Japan is expected to grow during the forecast period due to introduction of humanoids concept in industries because of lack of manpower in Japan. Increase in need of autonomous weapons in defense sectors in China is expected to raise adoption of artificial intelligence platform in the market.

Global Market Segments

Global Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of the Market

Global Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy NORDIC BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Countries Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

“