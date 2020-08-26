Rainscreen Cladding Market Growth Projections, Trends and Size Outlook with Industry Forecast to 2026

A recent research study released by Oxford Economics and Global Construction Perspectives stated that global construction output value will reach USD 15.5 trillion by 2030, surging at a prolific 85% from current levels with the average year-on-year growth standing at 3.9%. According to the study, China, India, and the US will account for 57% of this rise, thereby driving the growth of the construction industry worldwide. Rainscreen claddings are vital components in a building as these materials provide a tough shield for the building’s exterior, protecting the inner layers from harsh weather agents and anomalies such as storms. Thus, expansion of construction activities across the globe will augur well for the growth of this market in the forthcoming years.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Rainscreen Cladding Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/rainscreen-cladding-market-102809

Market Restraint

Coronavirus Outbreak to Subdue Market Prospects for 2020

The novel coronavirus has triggered a damaging global economic downturn and has affected activities in numerous sectors, including building and construction. According to the European International Contractors group, construction output is likely to decline between 20% and 40% as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, governments in many countries have imposed partial or complete lockdowns as they struggle to devise an effective plan to battle the pandemic as well as revive the economy simultaneously. Worker-absenteeism at construction sites has spiked in the past couple of months due to concerns surrounding catching the infection. For instance, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) reported that over 30% of construction workers have been staying away from sites, fearing getting infected by the virus. In sum, the rainscreen cladding market growth will be moderate in 2020 as the COVID-19 outbreak has stalled construction projects around the world.

Quick Buy – Rainscreen Cladding Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102809

Competitive Landscape

Development of Energy-efficient Solutions by Companies to Fire up Competition

Key players in this market are breaching established frontiers of innovation and creating products that align with the present need of boosting energy-efficiency of buildings in urban areas. Launch of advanced and sustainable solutions is aiding these companies to cement their position in the market and gain a decisive edge against other competitors.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Dow (U.S.)

FunderMax (Austria)

Merson Group (U.S.)

SFS Intec (Switzerland)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark)

Trespa International B.V. (Netherlands)

Carea Group (France)

Sotech Optima Company (UK)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/rainscreen-cladding-market-102809



Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Membrane Bioreactor Market Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Size, Share, Growth Insights to 2026

Lubricants Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, and Business Opportunities to 2026

Marine Lubricants Market Analysis Growth Status in 2020 Size, Share Analysis to 2026

Polypropylene Market Growth Overview, Size, Industry Share and Growth Forecast to 2026