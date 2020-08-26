FLAMMABILITY TEST CHAMBER MARKET ROBUST PACE OF INDUSTRY DURING 2019-2029

Global Flammability Test Chamber Market: Introduction

The flammability test chamber is made of stainless steel including large heat resistant window for the examination of the rate of combustion according to DIN 4402, DIN 53438, and other fire test. It is designed to test the flammability of equipment, appliance, component, and materials. The flammability machine has a wide range of test indicators for end-use such as combustion rate, flammability, flame spread, flame retardant and combustion intensity properties of products which can be tested. The flammability test chamber includes a high precision gas burner as well as an adjustable specimen support. Flammability test chamber also consist of exhaust fan, precise gas control system, flame height indicator and different specimen fixtures and holders.

The flammability test chamber is used for wide range of application such as the flammability testing of plastic materials used in electric devices, the tenacity of comparative burn rates of cloth such as napped and pile cloths, safety performance of the battery such as lithium ion, material used in the vehicle and many more applications

Global Flammability Test Chamber Market: Segmentation

Globally, the flammability test chamber market can be segmented on the basis of product type, and end-use industry

Based on the Product Type, the global flammability test chamber market can be segmented into,

Horizontal Flammability Test Chamber

Vertical Flammability Test Chamber

Based on the End-use Industry, the global flammability test chamber market can be segmented into,

Automotive Industry

Textile Industry

Electronics Industry

Building and Construction Industry

Aerospace Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Global Flammability Test Chamber Market: Dynamics

Some of the standards such as American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) international standards organization developed and published technical standards for a wide range of products, materials, services and systems, creating lucrative opportunity for the demand of flammability test chamber. Moreover, the market is estimated drive by factors such as increasing government regulation towards the material used in the vehicle which need to have a degree of burn resistance and flammability in textile industry. For instance, in May 2019, major clothing brand American Apparel has recalled over 10,000 children’s “sleep sacks” because clothing items does not meet the U.S. federal flammability standard and the children’s sleep sacks easily catch fire, which can create burn hazard. Moreover, the fabrics must go through the flammability test because the synthetic fabrics does not burn and rather it melts, which can cause serious burns when they contact skin.

COVID-19:

However, COVID-19 affected countries worldwide, resulted into shutdown and negatively impact the global flammability test chamber market. As the market involved in automotive industry, textile industry, electronics industry, building and construction industry, aerospace industry, and oil & gas industry has slow down at rapid rate. Whereas, the COVID-19 stipulated to have some positive impact on the global flammability test chamber market as the market also worked in pharmaceutical industry.

Global Flammability Test Chamber Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to hold a significant market share in flammability test chamber market. On the Country level, U.S. is expected to dominate the flammability test chamber market as they have implemented strictest mandatory flammability testing procedures, such as 16 CFR 1610, 16 CFR 1615 and 16 CFR 1616, requirements for clothing in the world in flammability test chamber market. Asia Pacific is estimated to contribute lucratively towards the overall flammability test chamber market as the region is witnessing increased automotive sales over the last decade. Europe is estimated to follow by Asia Pacific region as the increase consumer awareness about the importance of quality products is growing in this region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness less share in flammability test chamber market in the coming years as compared to other regions.

Global Flammability Test Chamber Market: Market Participants

Manufacturers of flammability test chamber are focusing on adding new automatic features in the machine such as automatic control system which is an intelligent instrument that displays the time, counting, burning time, residual flame time, residual burning time, etc. and there is no manuscript timing in the flammability test chamber, the test time of system automatically records in the automatic flammability test chamber machine.

Some of the key players involved in the flammability test chamber market include AMETEK ATLAS, Aegis Scientific, Karg Industrietechnik, Wewon Environmental Chambers Co., Ltd., Dongguan Lonroy Equipment Co., Ltd., DNG Technologies Private Limited, Intertek Group plc, VWR International, LLC, Bemco Inc., WTB Binder Labortechnik GmbH, among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the flammability test chamber market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to flammability test chamber market segments such as product type, and application.

