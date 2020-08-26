Crane Rotary Geared Limit Switch Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis During 2019-2029

Crane Rotary Geared Limit Switch Market: Introduction

Crane rotary geared limit switch is a special kind of switch used in cranes, to control lifting and hoisting operations. A crane rotary geared limit switch is installed to restrict the motion of a drive at extreme clockwise or anti-clockwise positions. In general, a crane rotary geared limit switch trips the motor supply to the drive when the handling load reaches extreme positions of working load. Crane rotary geared limit switch consists of a heavy duty worm drive gearbox, built in cast housing, with rotating cams and cam shafts. Two or four contact points are operated by rotating cams, on cam shaft, which rotates at a prescribed speed ratio of the speed of drive motor shaft. These cams are positioned in a way to trip the motor supply, when the drive reaches beyond a set limit of travel.

Cranes operating beyond their set work limits or lifting capabilities can cause accidents and serious damage to the equipment and personnel working near them. Hence, they have become a critical part of cranes, in construction and other manufacturing industries, where cranes are utilized for heavy-duty lifting applications. Given their indispensable capabilities, crane rotary geared limit switches are expected to have a robust demand across industries during the forecast period.

Crane Rotary Geared Limit Switch Market: Dynamics

Crane rotary geared limit switches are critical elements cranes and form a crucial part in heavy duty lifting applications. The construction industry, since recovering from the recent slowdown, has been witnessing a significant growth worldwide, especially in the emerging countries. Growing investments in the construction sector by U.S., China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, is expected to drive the demand for crane rotary geared limit switch market during the forecast period. Although, the on-going trade war between U.S. and China, recent slowdown in automobile industry growth is anticipated to slowdown the economic growth of various emerging countries. This is expected to hamper the growth of crane rotary geared limit switch market in the coming years. In addition, rise of sensor based limit switches is expected to slow down the incorporation of geared limit switches, further restraining the growth of crane rotary geared limit switch market.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has driven most of the affected countries into shutdown, affecting their industrial and commercial activities. Given the pandemic not at its peak yet, various industries, construction in particular, are anticipated to witness significant investment downturns. With the exception of China, major European and Asian countries, along with North America, are not expected to resume industrial and economic activities to their full potential until the end of second quarter of the year. This is expected to have a drastic effect on the demand for crane rotary geared limit switch market in the current year, and is expected to witness a slow growth in the following year.

Crane Rotary Geared Limit Switch: Market Segmentation

The global crane rotary geared limit switch market has been segmented on the basis of switch position as:

Two

Four

The global crane rotary geared limit switch market has been segmented on the basis of IP rating as:

IP-44

IP-54

IP-55

The global crane rotary geared limit switch market has been segmented on the basis of gear ratio as:

Up to 25

25 – 50

50 – 100

100 – 200

Above 200

Crane Rotary Geared Limit Switch Market: Regional Overview

North America is anticipated to dominate the global demand for crane rotary geared limit switch market, given the healthy growth of construction industry. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a robust growth in terms of demand for crane rotary geared limit switch, owing to the rapid growth of manufacturing industries and construction sector in countries like China and India. ASEAN countries are expected to play a significant role in positioning Asia Pacific as one of the fastest growing regions in the global crane rotary geared limit switch market. Europe is anticipated to grow at a moderate pace in the crane rotary geared limit switch market given the maturity of construction sector in the region. Middle East and Africa is projected to create a healthy demand for crane rotary geared limit switch due to the growing influx of investments into African countries from U.S. China, and Russia, among others.

Global Crane Rotary Geared Limit Switch Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global crane rotary geared limit switch market identified across the value chain include:

NOOK Industries, INC

GIOVENZANA INTERNATIONAL B.V.

Hubbell

Micronor Inc

AMETEK Inc

Omega Controls Private Limited

Ravasi srl

Schneider Electric

SPEEDAGE ENGINEERS (I) PVT. LTD

Rolex Industries

Anand Systems Engineering

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the crane rotary geared limit switch market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Crane Rotary Geared Limit Switch market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

