Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) is a high-impact material produced from thermoplastic co-polyester which provides remarkable clarity and light transmission with high gloss in addition to impact resistance at low temperatures. PETG is used in a variety of packaging, industrial and medical applications.

With increasing demand from downstream industry, PETG production shows continuous upward trend in the recent few years. However, due to technology barrier, Eastman and SK Chemical are highly monopolizing the industry.

According to the manufacturing process, PETG can be mainly divided into three categories: extruded grade PETG, injection molding grade PETG and blow molding grade PETG, of which each has been widely used in certain fields. In 2018, demand from Food & Beverage field accounted for the largest consumption share, which held 37.75% market.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, since competition intensifies gradually and more companies have intention to enter into the industry.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Eastman, SK Chemical, Liaoyang Petrochemical,

This Report Provides an overview of the Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. Also describe Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.

The key product type of Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) market are: , Extruded Grade, Injection Molding Grade, Blow Molding Grade,

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Outlook by Applications: , Food & Beverage, Cosmetic, Medical, Other

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

Scope of the Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Report:

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market for the period 2020-2026.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and future prospects.

