Ductile iron, also known as ductile cast iron, nodular cast iron, spheroidal graphite iron, spheroidal graphite cast iron and SG iron, is a type of graphite-rich cast iron discovered in 1943 by Keith Millis. While most varieties of cast iron are weak in tension and brittle, ductile iron has much more impact and fatigue resistance, due to its nodular graphite inclusions.

Global market for Ductile Cast Iron is driven by growing manufacturing activity, particularly rising automobile parts production in developing markets. Growth in the market is driven by regional powerhouses, China and India, which continue to witness steady increases in outsourced manufacturing activity.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Prominent players profiled in the study: , Waupaca Foundry, American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), Neenah Foundry, Metal Technologies, Inc., Cifunsa, Wescast Industries(Bohong), INTAT Precision, Chassix, Aarrowcast, Inc., Cadillac Casting, Inc., Rochester Metal Products, GoldensFoundry, Weichai, Georg Fischer, Dotson, Nelcast, Willman Industries, Gartland Foundry, ,

This Report Provides an overview of the Ductile Cast Iron market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. Also describe Ductile Cast Iron product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks. The forecast and analysis of the Ductile Cast Iron market by type, application, and region are also presented. The next part of the report provides a full-scale analysis of Ductile Cast Iron competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of major players in the Ductile Cast Iron industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications, and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview, are offered.

The key product type of Ductile Cast Iron market are: , Vertical Molding Ductile Iron, Horizontal Molding Ductile Cast Iron,

Ductile Cast Iron Market Outlook by Applications: , Machinery & Equipment, Automotive, Construction, Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Others

Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, etc.

Scope of the Ductile Cast Iron Report:

This report covers the current scenario and growth prospects of the Ductile Cast Iron Market for the period 2020-2026.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Ductile Cast Iron Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and future prospects.

